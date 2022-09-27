ASHE COUNTY — One local business is asking everyone to keep an eye out for their employees rocking their brand new pink shirts during the month of October as a way to raise money to support breast cancer awareness in Ashe County.
“We have all known somebody that has dealt with cancer, whether it has been someone in our family, at church or our employees,” said Randall Scott, who co-owns the business with his brother Chad.
For each photo taken of a Scott Brothers Heating & Air employee wearing their pink shirt during their “Share the Shirt” campaign in October, whether it be working on a job, out pumping gas or out eating lunch somewhere, the business will donate $50. Donations will go to a fund to make sure women are able to afford mammograms that can lead to the early detection of breast cancer and a much greater survival rate.
“The money will actually go to the Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation and then inside of that it will go into the Women in Touch fund. That fund directly goes to local women that can’t afford mammograms,” said Chad Scott. “We are hoping that we can raise some good money for the county.”
K&K Stitch and Screen in West Jefferson made the t-shirts and they were all picked up just in time for October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
To be able to keep up with the photos that are taken of the employees, each person that takes a photo must like the Scott Brothers Heating & Air Facebook page and use the @ symbol to tag Scott Brothers Heating & Air in the photo that each person uploads.
“Take a picture of them, take a selfie with them, we’ll take any of that. If they’re sitting in their car at a red light, take a picture of them,” Chad said.
Chad added that it was important for them to make this donation at a local level to be able to help those women in need in Ashe County.
“The local people are our customers, those are the people that we serve and they are committed to us. That’s who we want to help. It means something when you can give back to your own people,” Chad said.
“I just feel like as a small company, helping our local people and maybe being able to help that one person be able to afford a mammogram and if they find something, they can get it taken care of and be cured,” Randall added.
