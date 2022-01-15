DEEP GAP – A five-mile Section of U.S. Hwy 221 was dedicated to Sen. Steve Goss on Friday, Jan. 14.
Goss, alongside Cullie Tarleton, an N.C. Board of Transportation member for Division 11, worked to widen and add more lanes to U.S. 221 from Deep Gap to West Jefferson as senator.
The small ceremony, held at Gap Creek Baptist Church and emceed by Tarleton, honored Goss’ work and dedication in order to make U.S. 221 a safer stretch of highway.
Goss served as a North Carolina senator from 2006 until 2010. An “Ashe County legend," he was also a pastor, minister and missionary.
In 2015, as the construction on U.S. 221 began, Goss died following a short battle with cancer.
Friends and family members, including Goss’ wife, and their son and daughter-in-law, were in attendance.
“He worked for everyone,” said Andy Goss, the son of Sen. Steve Goss. “My dad didn’t care what political party you were, he would work for Ashe County.”
The resolution to declare the section from Windy Hill Lane to the Ashe/Watauga County line was passed unanimously last summer by the N.C. Board of Transportation.
Part of the resolution reads, “Goss spent several years teaching and coaching in Ashe County; and Goss was an ordained minister and also pastored churches in Ashe County; and that the Ashe County Commissioners recommends that the NCDOT designate a portion of the new highway 221 for Senator Goss.”
During the ceremony Friday, members of NCDOT unveiled the signs dedicating the stretch of highway.
“We worked as a team, we got stuff done, and it was a joy and pleasure,” Tarleton said.
