Raleigh, N.C. – As part of a shared $10 million commitment of State Employees’ Credit Union and the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation to provide COVID-19 disaster relief, an additional grant has been made – this time to support local non-profit organizations in communities across North Carolina.
SECU Foundation is pleased to announce a $3 million grant to the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF).
NCCF is a grant-making foundation which provides small dollar awards to sustain and grow non-profits in underserved communities in North Carolina. The $3 million grant is
comprised of two pieces – a $2 million general purpose grant which will help NCCF provide assistance to community non-profits through its North Carolina Healing Communities Fund and a $1 million challenge grant which will help NCCF raise the additional capital needed to meet the goals of the Healing Communities Fund.
The Fund will focus on small dollar grants to local non-profits which provide services in healthcare, human services, housing, and education.
The SECU Foundation grant will enable the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund to expand its reach in providing critical resources to non-profits which have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, particularly in rural communities, communities of color, communities of lower wealth and where English may not be the primary language.
NCCF is a recognized leader in managing statewide disaster relief efforts and has the resources necessary to receive and properly vet requests for funding. The organization is the only statewide community foundation in North Carolina, and since its inception, has provided more than $161 million in grants to communities across the state.
“The joint efforts of SECU and the SECU Foundation have resulted in over $13 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief to date with this grant," said Jo Ann Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. "The collaboration between SECU Foundation, NCCF, and the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund is just one more way our members are helping the good people of North Carolina find their way through this unprecedented pandemic which has caused so much hardship and pain. The work accomplished by NCCF is inspiring. With their leadership and expertise, we can leverage resources to help smaller non-profits in difficult to reach communities.”
“We are honored to receive this generous gift for the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund and are grateful for the confidence the SECU Foundation has in our work," said Jennifer Tolle Whiteside, CEO and President, NCCF. "Our organizations share a deep commitment to our great state, and this donation will go far in supporting non-profit organizations that are recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic across North Carolina. This fund will ensure non-profits have another source of support during these challenging times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.