RALEIGH — State Employees’ Credit Union announced a donation of $125,000 to the African-American Credit Union Coalition. The gift, made on behalf of the 2.5 million members of the Credit Union, reinforces a commitment to partner with the AACUC to advance the mission “to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development.”
In addition, the donation will support the AACUC tenets in the Statement on Diversity which “recognizes the differences and distinctions of each individual, group, or organization that are represented in society and within the credit union movement.”
SECU is actively involved in the AACUC Southern Regional Chapter of the organization, with two SECU vice presidents, Jamie Keith and Kelli Holloway, currently serving as chapter president and vice president, respectively.
The African-American Credit Union Coalition is a non-profit organization of African-American professionals and volunteers in the credit union industry.
Affiliation with AACUC offers a unique opportunity to influence and shape the credit union movement and its governmental affairs. The organization works to promote personal and professional growth of its members and advocates to improve economic development of surrounding communities that are often underserved. AACUC supports programs that include expanding the interest and increasing the number of minorities in the credit union movement, increasing outreach of the credit union movement in African countries and in the United States through mentoring, scholarship programs, and much more.
“The board of directors, staff and membership of State Employees’ Credit Union understand the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in all facets of work and life pursuits,” said Mike Lord, SECU president/CEO. “As a member-owned cooperative, we encourage and value the diversity of our members and our staff. We operate with a ‘Do the Right Thing’ focus and a ‘People Helping People’ philosophy, and we’re proud to support the mission of the AACUC with this donation.”
“Corporate Partners like State Employees’ Credit Union provide beacons of hope for the credit union movement. We are hopeful that other credit unions and organizations will follow their example and invest in the future of credit unions,” said Renée Sattiewhite, AACUC president/CEO. “We are grateful for the support, but more importantly, the partnership Mike Lord and SECU have definitely demonstrated a commitment to change,”
