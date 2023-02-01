WARRENSVILLE - Kim Shepherd of Warrensville has been elected to the board of directors of the North Carolina Rural Center for a three-year term.
“Rural North Carolina has always been and will always remain near and dear to me from both a personal and professional perspective as I live and work in rural North Carolina and I see the opportunities that abound,” Shepherd said. “I am thrilled with the opportunity to serve on this board and contribute, in some small way, to the continued thriving of rural North Carolina.”
Shepherd is CEO of Skyline Telephone Membership Corporation, a telecommunications company based in West Jefferson that serves Ashe, Alleghany, Avery and Watauga counties, as well as parts of Tennessee. She is a member of the Appalachian State University Board of Trustees and a leader of several industry-related organizations. She is a graduate of Appalachian State University and has an MBA from Gardner-Webb University.
“The Rural Center is grateful for the high caliber of volunteer leadership we've been able to draw to our board from across the state,” said Patrick Woodie, president and CEO of the Rural Center. “These latest members will help us continue to set the strategic direction that can best serve the state's rural people and communities, and I'm excited to begin work with them.”
About the NC Rural Center
The NC Rural Center has worked since 1987 to develop, promote, and implement sound economic strategies to improve the quality of life of rural North Carolinians. The Rural Center serves the state's 78 rural counties, with a special focus on people with low-to-moderate incomes and communities with limited resources. To learn more about how the NC Rural Center is developing and supporting rural leaders across the state, visit ncruralcenter.org.
