JEFFERSON — Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell has been appointed to the N.C. 911 board by North Carolina Representative and Speaker of the House Tim Moore. Sheriff Howell’s term on the board will last through December 31, 2025.
Howell was officially sworn in on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at his office by NC 23rd Judicial District Judge, Hon. Laura Luffman.
“Thank you for your willingness to serve in this capacity. I am confident you will have much to offer the 911 Board and will be effective and diligent in your service to our state,” Speaker Moore said in a letter recognizing Howell’s appointment to the board.
Howell, who was in charge of the dispatch center at the sheriff’s office prior to running for Ashe County Sheriff, said that he had a feeling that this appointment would be coming eventually since he had plenty of experience with 911 dispatch.
“From 2006 through 2015 I was primarily law enforcement until Sheriff (James) Williams appointed me over our dispatch center here. I assume I am one of the few sheriffs that have worked in a 911 center at some point. I was the supervisor over 911 from 2015 through 2018,” Howell said. “To me, this is a great opportunity being the only sheriff on the board and a great opportunity to learn a little more about the system and what other counties are doing as well.”
The N.C. 911 Board was founded with the goal in mind of creating a statewide 911 system for wireless and landline callers that quickly and efficiently get 911 callers in touch with dispatch centers.
In September of 1998, the North Carolina General Assembly passed a Senate Bill that created the Enhanced 911 Wireless Fund and the North Carolina Wireless 911 Board. The bill was revised in 2007 by the General Assembly to create a single 911 board that became responsible for managing both landline and wireless 911 communication in North Carolina.
“All of the fees that come off of our cell phones, home phones and things like that, they go to the state and this board decides how to use them,” Howell explained.
The board will receive grant requests and will determine the biggest and most important needs that can be fulfilled with the grant money.
“As far as a dispatch center, the money has to be used for the actual dispatcher. The dispatcher has to be able to put their hands on it such as computers, consoles and infrastructure,” Howell said. “We have a rolling balance that comes to the county every year. Every dispatch in every county does, it supports the whole 911 infrastructure system.”
According to data provided by the North Carolina Department of Information Technology, there were approximately 7.2 million calls to 911 throughout the state in 2022 with 80.39% of those coming from wireless devices. There were 510,930 calls to 911 in January of this year with 81.5% of those being wireless calls.
