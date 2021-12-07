WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with the local Walmart and community nonprofits to gift 120 bikes to kids in the Ashe community just ahead of the holidays.
West Jefferson Lions Club, Ashe County Huskies football team, Ashe County Sheriff’s Department, West Jefferson Police and Walmart all donated money and time to provide the bikes for the community distribution on Saturday, Dec. 4.
“The sheriff’s office is a huge community outreach and that is something that started with me coming in. We have just been pushing community and trying to make sure that we’re out there for the kids and then that way. Our end goal is 20 years from now to have a better relationship with kids as they become adults,” Sheriff Phil Howell said.
The idea for a bike giveaway came from West Jefferson Chief of Police Brad Jordan, according to Howell, and it ultimately came together in just four days.
Almost 500 people entered the giveaway, Howell said. The staff at the sheriff’s office cut out slips and picked the 125 winners at random with the West Jefferson Police Department.
Howell said Walmart was an obvious choice for the project since they have worked with the sheriff’s office on many community programs before, like Shop with A Cop which is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 14. Howell said that Walmart has been able to get items that the sheriff’s office may not always have access to, and that Walmart actually lost some money in order to discount the bikes and make them accessible to the community.
“We’re very fortunate to impact 120 kids,” said Walmart manager Roger Walter. While not all could win the giveaway, he said he was proud of the work that Walmart and other community organizations did. Many people arrived right on time Saturday morning for the beginning of the distribution, but Walter said that Walmart might have to do a second distribution day to make sure everybody is able to pick up their bikes.
According to Gwynita Steele, president of the West Jefferson Lions Club, the Lions Club contributed $500 to the bike giveaway and was excited to participate in the giveaway.
Tamara Kearley, a teacher at Blue Ridge Elementary, said she was thankful to the sheriff’s department for the bike giveaway. She said her daughter wanted a bike for Christmas, and moreover she has seen the impact the bike giveaway is having on the community through seeing many Blue Ridge Elementary students and families at the giveaway as well.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
