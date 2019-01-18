LAUREL SPRINGS — Emergency responders were called to a fire at 7146 Highway 88 in Laurel Springs Friday, Jan. 18. No one was injured in the blaze.
The fire was in a small side building a few yards away from the home. The call went out a little after 3:30 and responders were able to have the blaze under control in under 20 minutes.
Luarel Springs Volunteer Fire Department Chief Morgan Reed said the fire was believed to be caused by a water stove, which was providing hot water for the home via a connecting pipe.
"We thought someone might have been in there when the call went out," Reed said. "It turns out that there were no injuries, no one was in the building which is a good thing."
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they become available.
