WEST JEFFERSON — With state-mandated restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19 and following board approval of amendments to the cooperative’s bylaws at its July meeting, SkyLine is announcing a modified meeting schedule and format for this year’s Annual Meeting, which gives members one of two options to participate.
The 2020 Annual Meeting will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at SkyLine’s corporate office campus and comprise a brief business session with reports from officers, election of directors, video presentation of scholarship winners and the announcement of door prizes.
To fulfill the requirements in establishing a quorum to proceed with the meeting and member participation in the election of directors, members may register for the meeting by visiting their local SkyLine Customer Center the week of September 28-October 2 and receive information for the meeting including the agenda, official ballot for the election of directors and the Annual Meeting Report. A voting station will be set up at each Customer Center location, where members may cast their ballots and drop them in secure ballot boxes. A video recording of the business session will be aired on SkyZhone Channels 1 and 1001 at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 8 and again at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 10. The business session also will be posted to SkyLine’s website (www.skybest.com/AnnualMeeting) on Oct. 8.
Additionally, the Annual Meeting will feature a drive-in format with drive-through registration scheduled from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at SkyLine’s corporate location at 1200 NC Hwy. 194 North. For the drive-in meeting format, members will be directed to designated parking areas on the SkyLine campus, and from the convenience of their vehicles, they will be able to tune to a designated FM radio channel to listen live to the business session.
All members who register in advance or on the day of the meeting will receive a member gift, a $10 voucher toward the purchase of a meal at one of the designated restaurants in the co-op’s service area and will be entered into a drawing for one of six door prizes. Prizes will be announced at the close of the business session on Oct. 6, and members do not have to be present to win.
“Our Annual Meeting is the key event of the year for SkyLine, and we always look forward to bringing our members to a central location to conduct the business of the cooperative,” said SkyLine CEO Kim Shepherd. “The current pandemic has forced so many events like this to be postponed or scaled back significantly. Our first and chief concern is the safety of our employees and members, and due to the limitations on meeting attendance mandated by the state, we are trying to create a seamless and safer way for many of our members to participate in the process without having to be physically present on the day of the meeting. We expect to meet the required quorum to continue with the meeting using these additional methods of advance registration in lieu of attendance, along with offering the option of a drive-in meeting setting to a limited number of members.”
Annual Meeting early registration will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all SkyLine Customer Service Centers, beginning Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2. The five locations and their physical addresses are:
Alleghany County - 199 Grayson Street, Sparta, 28675;
Ashe County - West Jefferson Smart Home 1060 Mount Jefferson Road, West Jefferson, 28694;
Ashe County - West Jefferson Call Center 1079 NC Hwy. 194 North, West Jefferson, 28694;
Avery County - 20 High Country Square, Hwy. 184, Banner Elk, 28604;
Watauga County - 217 Wilson Drive, Boone, 28607.
Drive-through registration on the day of the Annual Meeting will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on October 6, just prior to the business session at the corporate offices located at 1200 NC Highway 194 North.
For more information, contact your local SkyLine office at 118 or (800) 759-2226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.