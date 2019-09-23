WEST JEFFERSON — The 63rd annual meeting of SkyLine Membership Corporation is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at Ashe County High School in West Jefferson. SkyLine customers who have active memberships in the cooperative are invited.
Member registration begins in the commons area at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting in the auditorium at 10:30 a.m. Meeting highlights will include reports from officers, election of directors and recognition of participants of the following SkyLine-sponsored youth programs: Frank James-SkyLine Scholarship, Cooperative Leadership Camp and Foundation for Rural Service Youth Tour.
The following SkyLine directors have been nominated for election to the board for a three-year term: R.C. Mitchell (Alleghany County); D.C. Smith (Avery County); and Kenneth McQueen (Johnson County). Additionally, SkyLine/SkyBest and Carolina West Wireless will feature educational and informational displays during Member Registration, and Ashe Memorial Hospital will hold a health fair and health screening also during this time. At the close of the business meeting, several door prizes will be awarded.
From 10 a.m. until the close of the business meeting, activities for children will be held in the band room, led by Katherine Greene of the Ashe County High School Art Department and students from the school’s National Art Honors Society. Following these activities, a complimentary barbecue lunch catered by Smoky Mountain Barbecue will be served in the school cafeteria. Lunchtime entertainment at this year’s meeting will be Fred Cox and Friends, featuring Aubreana Lovell.
Established in 1951, SkyLine is the largest of seven rural telephone cooperatives in the state. SkyLine and its subsidiaries serve more than 34,000 access lines across their service coverage areas.
For more information about the Annual Meeting, call your local SkyLine Customer Center at (800) 759-2226.
