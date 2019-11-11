WILKESBORO — SkyLine Membership Corporation and its subsidiary, SkyBest Communications, Inc., have committed to supporting Wilkes Community College’s capital campaign to expand the Ashe Campus through a four-year pledge totaling $50,000.
“Wilkes Community College continues to make a far-reaching impact in the areas of education, workforce training and economic development here in Ashe County,” SkyLine/SkyBest CEO Kim Shepherd said. “We view the Ashe Campus of Wilkes Community College as one of our county’s greatest assets and gladly support its commitment toward this campus expansion, which will serve our county and citizens for decades to come.”
Shepherd added that Skyline/SkyBest values the partnerships between the area's organizations and recognizes the ongoing efforts WCC has either led or actively engaged in to support continued economic growth through business and industry development, innovative programs designed for greater student success and its readiness to create customized training solutions for local business and industry.
Chris Robinson, WCC vice president of the Ashe Campus, said SkyLine has been a corporate leader in Ashe County since its inception in 1951, and its gift to WCC's capital campaign continues that progressive tradition.
“We value our ongoing partnership with SkyLine/SkyBest over the years and are extremely grateful for their efforts to allow us to serve current and future generations of students," Robinson said. "We are particularly appreciative of Kim’s leadership and the board of directors for supporting the continued growth of the Ashe Campus and Ashe County as a whole.”
The project includes two new buildings with more than 37,000-square-feet combined, which will expand opportunities for students in Ashe County and the service area to include criminal justice, associate in science degree, horticulture and HVAC.
The expansion will include additional classroom space, expanded computer labs, state-of-the-art technology, which will include a healthcare simulation lab, and much more. The Ashe Campus Expansion is projected to cost $12 million and construction is expected to be completed in 2021.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Allison Phillips at (336) 868-6491, visit www.wilkescc.edu/giving or send a check to Ashe Campus Campaign, P.O. Box 504, Jefferson, N.C., 28640.
