WEST JEFFERSON — Members of the Ashe County Democratic Party gathered at Smoky Mountain Barbecue to discuss the month’s party business Tuesday, Nov. 26.
In attendance for the meeting was N.C. Rep. Ray Russell (D-Boone). First up for discussion was the treasurer's report, with the party's coffers sitting at $6,974.67 after a successful Century Club Dinner, party chairman Ralph Sorrell said, with an attendance of 54 donors. Sorrell noted that the party's balance is the best he has ever seen.
Beth Sorrell also announced that she will be running for Ashe County commissioner in the upcoming election. She said she hopes her election bid will energize the Democratic Party in Ashe County, and added that her platform will focus on natural resources, outdoor opportunities and recreation, among other policies.
Beth Sorrell's bid for election brings the total of Democratic candidates for Ashe County commissioner to two, including Jim Cain, who announced his interest in running in a previous meeting of the Ashe County Democrats.
Russell shared that his new Ashe County office will most likely be opening early next year, as the N.C. General Assembly's extended session delayed plans for opening the office.
The meeting also featured Todd Carter, development director at Hospitality House, as a guest speaker. Carter shared the Hospitality House's mission with those in attendance, as well as the services it provides for the homeless in its seven-county region.
Carter said at any given time, between 60 to 80 adults in Ashe County are struggling with homelessness, and that the Hospitality House is currently in search of locations to provide housing for those people.
The party then made a motion to donate $200 to the Hospitality House, which carried unanimously.
The November meeting of the Ashe County Democratic Party served as the last one for the year. Regular meetings will resume in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.