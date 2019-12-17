JEFFERSON — Beth Sorrell filed to run for a seat on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Ashe County Courthouse in Jefferson.
Sorrell was joined by members of the Ashe County Democratic Party and N.C. Rep. Ray Russell (D-Boone).
After filing, Sorell said she wants to use her potential seat on the board to work towards more accountability, transparency and fairness in Ashe’s government.
“We’ve been looking for candidates as part of the Democratic Party and we hadn’t found anybody that was willing to do it,” Sorell said. She added her belief was that a candidate would energize the party and having one was important to the party’s future.
“I think the county’s doing really well,” Sorell said. “I have a lot to learn. I really want to go out and talk to people a lot, learn what is important to the people, but I know that funding for all of our social services is very important. I definitely want to do things that help people who need a hand up.”
An Ashe County citizen since 1999, Sorell has served on the boards of Ashe County Habitat for Humanity and Summit Support Services of Ashe.
Sorell joined a field which currently includes her, former N.C. Rep. Jonathan Jordan, Wayne Osborne, incumbent Commissioner Paula Perry and Jason Krider, as of press time.
