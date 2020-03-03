JEFFERSON — A special meeting was held on March 2 at the Agricultural Center in Jefferson for a luncheon and presentation by EagleView, an aerial imagery company.
Several appraisers, representatives from the mapping department, county commissioners and members of the financial and economic departments were present.
Erin Ford, EagleView Eastern Region vice president and Joe Wilson, EagleView district manager both provided attendees about how their services could benefit Ashe County government offices.
Ford provided an overview about why they are interested in providing their services to Ashe County.
“Yesterday was my 15-year anniversary with Pictometry EagleView and it’s been amazing to see the growth of this technology from that time,” Ford said. “15 years ago there was one town in the two Carolinas that had the technology and that was Hilton Head.”
Now the company serves more than 85 communities in the Carolinas.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about saving time, doing things smarter and more efficiently and more safely,” Ford said.
Their company provides intelligent imagery that fits within existing technologies that the county already invests in to help improve it.
The key government applications would be property appraisal and assessment, public safety, public works and utilities, GIS departments, planning and zoning, emergency management and surveying.
The main benefit for property appraisal and assessment would be the ability to view property details to assess accurate value and determine tax rates.
Aerial imagery would greatly benefit 911 dispatchers because it will integrate into their software to verify cell phone locations and locate the caller. They would also be able to provide first responders with traffic routes to incidents, assist officers in pursuit of suspects and identify housing structures on parcels to determine address points.
Fire departments would be able to measure height of structures, as well as area and perimeters. They could also inspect structural compositions such as roof locations and access points as well as locate sources to pump water, such as ponds to assist in fighting fires.
Emergency management would be able to access damage and complete hazard mitigation, recovery and planning.
Public works and utilities would be able to determine runoff patterns with oblique imagery, which is captured at a 45 degree angle with the ground. They will also be able to complete pre-planning before onsite work such as manholes, drainage and valves. Aerial imagery would also help them remotely measure roads, bridges and other key infrastructure.
GIS departments would be able to complete address verification and the imagery layered on GIS data would aid in their planning operations.
Planning and zoning would be able to determine code enforcement and the imagery would help determine how a parcel will be used and if permits are granted.
Surveyors could determine property boundaries and complete ground control verification.
Wilson shared that the plane flies over and captures both ortho imagery, which is straight down imagery, as well as 45 degree angles from North, South, East and West.
“So what you get is aerial imagery captured from all five directions for any location,” Wilson said.
As far as public access and easy navigation, the EagleView representatives showed pictometry from Surry County using their GIS application which is the public access interface.
By clicking on the pictometry option while in the Surry Co. GIS , users can view any oblique imagery that is available for parcels. They can also display the ortho imagery as well.
If Ashe County were to decide to utilize aerial imagery, any images captured by planes flying over the area would be updated every four years.
EagleView usually captures images between December and March, due to the leaf offseason.
Wilson did provide a quote for the county with a sector map for 23 square miles of 3 inch pixels and 434 square miles of 6 inch pixels. The 3 inch pixels would offer higher resolution imagery and are more expensive.
The proposed cost for the first flight would be $82,209, which would be billed over three years and come out to around $27,000 annually.
The cost includes not only the imagery, but also a SketchCheck project which would allow the county to take their sketches they have drawn up and check them against the data collected.
Wilson stated that they would be glad to hear from the county sometime soon and that if they were to complete flights they would like to utilize the county’s airport.
