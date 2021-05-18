JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, May 17 to hold presentations with monthly proclamations, advocacy and updates.
Commissioners in attendance were Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Jonathan Jordan, Chuck Olive and Jerry Powers.
The meeting took place in the commissioner courtroom on the third floor of the Ashe County Courthouse and the board saw a large turnout as presentations ensued.
Generations Ashe Senior Center Director Glenda Luther and Senior Tarheel Legislative Representative Delegate and Alternate Charles and Louise Caudill presented the Older Americans Month Proclamation and Advocacy to the board, asking for approval and a signature.
The board approved and signed the proclamation. Charles Caudill then spoke to the board, hoping that the older generation in Ashe can have more transportation means in which they need to get to their doctors and special appointments.
“Many older people have no way to get to the doctor for treatment of all kinds,” said Caudill. “It doesn’t seem like a big thing to you and I, but our senior population in Ashe County is going. If there’s any way possible, we need things in place to take care of things 10 years down the road.”
The board reflected on their comments and gave their appreciation for their presence.
County Manager Adam Stumb then presented the fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
“There have been plenty of uncertainties surrounding the pandemic. Some revenue numbers have been growing while sales and occupancy tax are driving gains,” said Stumb.
Stumb also said that with the stimulus packages and extra funds, they are unsure that these numbers will continue.
He then went on to discuss the current year, saying that certain projects are to be completed on time and also discussed the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and its new additions.
In highlight of the budget, Stumb said that law enforcement has been able to purchase four new vehicles, vests, tasers and fund of 41 full time positions.
In education, with the new middle school being built, the county will begin to finalize budgets and payments this coming July. Construction prices could rise to nearly $55 million for the project. Both the board of commissioners and board of education have dedicated their time to completing this project.
“This budget is a compilation of all of the hard work that each of our county departments to provide high level service while being good stewards to the money entrusted to us by the public,” said Stumb.
Michele Baldwin with Ashe Backs the Badge then presented Law Enforcement Advocacy to the Board. The attendance for this presentation included an array of individuals who spoke with the board on current law enforcement situations.
Speakers included Amanda Howell, Beulah Stout, Amanda Williams and many more who are the spouses and family of law enforcement officers.
In reflection of the April 28 shooting in neighboring Watauga County, many of the speakers said they had been filled with anxiety all day as their loved ones were at the scene. They shared in detail how the officers were handled in the situation with lack of shielding and other protection. As the situation ensued, many officers and their families had grown weary of the outcome, not knowing when it would end. The people and officers impacted have left the initial shock behind, but the experience will live with them for the rest of their lives.
Many officers head home to their wives and children, but that day, two of them did not. This was something crucial to the speakers, saying these law enforcers risk their lives everyday, not knowing if they’ll come home. They asked for better protection and treatment of the officers, so if a situation were to ever happen they would be prepared.
Sheriff Phil Howell then spoke on the matter, thanking all of the speakers for sharing their stories and saying he was touched by every single one. He then asked for a round of applause for every single law enforcement officer.
The commissioners ended with agreeing to look into further protection and resources for the officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.