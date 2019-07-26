WEST JEFFERSON — A disabled John Deere sprayer tractor disrupted traffic, but caused no collision at the intersection of U.S. 221 Business and Beaver Creek School Road at about 8 a.m. Friday, July 26, according to West Jefferson Police Department Sargent John Muldowney.
The sprayer, owned by Sexton Farms, was stranded due to a hydraulic leak, which was fixed at the scene, Muldowney said.
West Jefferson Police Department and West Jefferson Fire Department responded to the scene.
