RALEIGH — A record number of children, 11,850 total, across the state will be receiving lifesaving bicycle helmets through the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Bicycle Helmet Initiative, part of ongoing efforts to reduce bicycle injuries and deaths in North Carolina.
NCDOT uses funds from the sale of “Share the Road” specialty license plates to pay for bike helmets that are distributed at bicycle safety events for underprivileged children by government and non-government agencies. A record 163 organizations applied to participate in the program this year. Helmets will be delivered by April 30.
Helmets save lives. While less than half of all children typically wear a helmet while biking, they can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by nearly 90 percent.
The following organizations are receiving helmets:
AAA Carolinas Foundation for Traffic Safety
Albemarle, N.C.
Ashe/Alleghany Safe Kids
Atrium Health
Balantyne Elementary School
Baton Elementary School
Beaufort, N.C.
BikeWalkNC
Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth & Families
Boone Police Department
Boost The Boro - Bladenboro Beast Festival
Brain Injury Association of NC
Buckland Elementary School
Buncombe County Recreation Services
CB Eller Elementary
Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks
Cape Carteret, N.C.
Cape Hatteras Elementary School
Cartoogechaye Elementary School
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Chatham County Sheriff's Office
China Grove Elementary
City of Statesville Police Department
City of Winston-Salem DOT
CLT Bike Camp
Concord Community Center Inc.
Cornelius Police Department
Cullowhee Valley School
Davidson Police Department
Downtown Oxford Economic Development Corporation
Dunn, N.C.
Durham Bicycle Cooperative
Durham Parks and Recreation
Durham Police Department Community Engagement Unit
East Franklin Elementary School
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
Edenton, N.C.
Edneyville Elementary School
Elizabeth City Police Department
Emma Elementary School-Buncombe County Schools
Endhaven Elementary
Forest City Police Department
Francine Delany New School for Children
Fuquay-Varina Police Dept.
Gaston County Schools
Girl Scout Troop 3056 High School Troop
Glendale Acres C/FL Academy PTA (Glendale Acres Elementary School Parent Teacher Association)
Goldsboro Parks and Recreation
Greater Glenwood Neighborhood Association
Greater Higher Grounds
Greensboro Department of Transportation
Greensboro Parks and Recreation
Greensboro Police Department
Greenville, N.C. Police Department
Halifax County Safe Kids Coalition
Halifax County Schools
Harrisburg, N.C.
Helping With Helmets
Hemophilia of North Carolina
Henderson Family YMCA
High Point Parks & Recreation Department
Highland Presbyterian Church, Moore Elementary Food Pantry
Holly Springs Police Department
Hudson Police Department, Hudson NC
IntelliChoice Staffing, LLC (IntelliChoice Home Care)
Jackson County Parks & Recreation Department
Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department
Kannapolis Police Department
Kill Devil Hills Police Department
Kiwanis Club of Asheville
Knightdale, N.C.
Lake Forest
Lansing, N.C.
Learn to Ride Charlotte
Lees-McRae College Outdoor Programs
Love A Sea Turtle
Madison County Sheriff's Office
Martin County NC Government
Matthews Charter Academy
Maysville, N.C.
Mebane on the Move
Mecklenburg County Park and Rec
Mecklenburg County Public Health
MedNorth Health Center
Mills River Parks and Recreation Department
Mooresville Police Department
Morven Volunteer Fire Department
Mulberry Elementary School
NC Community Action Association
Nash County Health Department (NCHD) and Twin Counties Partnership for Healthier Communities(TCPHC)
National Cycling Center
Newport Fire Department
Newton Police Department
North Canton Elementary School
North Carolina School for the Deaf
North Carolina State Highway Patrol
North Wilkesboro Rotary Club
Northstone Volunteers
Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Oak Ridge Elementary School
Ocracoke School
Onslow Memorial Hospital
Orchard Trace Condominiums
Oxford, N.C.
Perquimans County Schools
Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Polk County Recreation Department
Positive Life Changes
Raleigh Department of Transportation
Randleman Police Department
Roanoke Rapids Police Department
Robeson County Health Department
Rocky Mount, N.C.
SOAR Outreach
Safe Communities Coalition of Pitt County, Inc
Safe Kids Alamance County
Safe Kids Burke County Health Department
Safe Kids Catawba County
Safe Kids Cleveland County
Safe Kids Durham County
Safe Kids Johnston County
Safe Kids Macon County
Safe Kids Northwest Piedmont
Safe Kids Pitt County
Safe Kids Surry County
Safe Kids Union County
Safe Kids Wake County
Scotland County Schools
Shawboro Elementary School
Smart Start of Pender County
South Smithfield Elementary School
Southern Shores Police Department
Sparta Police Department
Stoneybrook Christian Church
Swain County Health Department
Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department Inc.
Sylva Police Department
Trips For Kids Charlotte
Tar-State Transportation Alliance Inc/Bicycling on Purpose
Terry Benjey Bicycling Foundation
The Alice Aycock Poe Center for Health Education
The Motherboard
The Pedal Factory
Town of Murphy Police Department
Town of Warrenton Police Department
Town of Waxhaw Parks and Recreation
Twin Rivers YMCA
UNC Trauma Program
UR Restored Ministries Inc
Vance County Schools
WAMY Community Action, Inc.
WH Robinson Elementary School
Washington County Schools
Washington County Schools
Wendell Police Department
Wilkesboro Police Department
Wilmington Fire Department
Wilmington Police Department
Wilson Youth United Inc. Dba The SPOT
Winston-Salem Police Department/Downtown Bike Patrol
Winterville Ruritan Club
YMCA of Northwest North Carolina
YMCA of Western North Carolina
Residents dedicated to bicycle safety in North Carolina have supported this initiative since it began in 2007. Since then, thousands of bicycle helmets have been distributed to children.
For more information about the program, visit the NCDOT Bicycle Helmet Initiative webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.