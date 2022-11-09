RALEIGH - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is providing seasonal angling opportunities by stocking surplus trout in 40 small impoundments across central and western North Carolina between Nov. 30 and Dec. 22. Staff will stock more than 60,000 brook, brown and rainbow trout, all 10 inches or longer.
Anglers can harvest up to seven trout per day in the impoundments — with no bait restrictions and no minimum size limits. Requirements include a fishing license, which can be purchased online, or by calling 1-888-248-6834, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or visiting a local Wildlife Service Agent.
Stockings will occur in Alexander, Ashe, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caswell, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Guilford, Jackson, Macon, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Moore, Nash, Orange, Polk, Richmond, Rowan, Surry, Transylvania, Vance, Wake and Watauga counties. The stocking schedule is available on the agency’s website, and includes fishery locations and stocking dates. Dates may change due to unforeseen circumstances or weather events, so check the website often for the most up-to-date information.
For more information on trout fishing in North Carolina, visit the Wildlife Commission’s trout fishing webpage.
About the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities.
Purchase or a renew a fishing, trapping or hunting license and renew a vessel registration online at ncwildlife.org.
