JEFFERSON — Parties are still waiting as no decision has come down yet on whether or not The Hotel Tavern will receive a preliminary injunction for the duration of the lawsuit surrounding the restaurant.
The building was sold by the Woodie family to Bridgetree Investments Aug. 1 for $800,000. Bridgetree owner Mark Beck said he plans to transform the building back into a historic, functioning hotel, which will take roughly two-and-a-half years of renovations.
The sale led to a complaint from the owners of The Hotel Tavern, Guion & Lyle Enterprises, on Aug. 29, alleging that Bridgetree Investments, and the Old Hotel’s former owners, conducted unfair and deceptive trade practices and breached their contract, among other claims, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
The complaint led to countersuits from both Bridgetree and the Woodie family. In their Oct. 29 countersuit, the Woodies denied the existence of The Hotel Tavern’s 2018 lease, while also accusing them of breach of contract, unjust enrichment, fraud, conversion, trespass and abuse of process. Bridgtree made accusations against Guion & Lyle Enterprises of breach of contract, civil conspiracy, trespass, damage to property, unjust enrichment, abuse of process, libel, slander, permissive waste and fraud, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
After the case’s first day in Ashe County Superior Court Dec. 18, 2019, ran long, there was no time for a decision to be made. The purpose of the day was to determine whether or not The Hotel Tavern would receive a primary injunction, which would protect it and allow it to stay open during the trial. The Hon. Michael Duncan, who presided over the proceedings, said his decision would come down Dec. 23.
According to Guion, Duncan opted to have more time for the decision, pushing his date back to Dec. 27, eventually pushing that date back as well.
As of press time, Dec. 30, Duncan’s decision has not been released.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available in print and at ashepostandtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.