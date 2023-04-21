JEFFERSON - Hidden amongst the hills of Ashe County are unique bits of local history: our family cemeteries. Each stone in them tells the story of an individual who once made a life for themselves in our community. On Saturday, April 15 members of the Ashe County Cemetery Committee rediscovered some of that history, by organizing a volunteer clean-up day and reclaiming some unique stories once lost to Mother Nature.
“Cemeteries really are a record of our history; they tell a story. What we’re really trying to do is preserve our past,” said founding member of the Ashe County Cemetery Committee, Lonnie Jones. “A lot of these cemeteries contain people who were really important to Ashe County’s history.”
Unfortunately, for many of the county’s historic cemeteries time has taken a toll. Many local families have either moved away or died, leaving their once manicured cemeteries to fall into disarray. This past weekend’s event was just one of many steps towards preservation of these profound spaces.
Around 15 individuals showed up on April 15 to lend a hand with the cleaning process. The volunteers focused their attention on two of Ashe County’s historic African American cemeteries: The Poe-Bly Cemetery located off Wade Bare Road, and the Calvin Poe Cemetery located near Ashe Memorial Hospital, both of which are believed to pre-date the Civil War. Using hand-tools such as rakes, hedge clippers, and shovels, the teams of volunteers set to work clearing leaves, brush, and vegetation from the once lost graveyards, while also uncovering and resetting headstones. Many of which were simple, uncarved field stones placed by the loved ones of the deceased more than a century ago.
“These are sacred places and they should be protected and preserved,” said Jones.
According to Jones, organized cemetery cleanups used to be common practice in Ashe County during the 1940s, with relatives coming together about twice a year to spruce up the family plot. The Ashe County Cemetery Committee hopes to once again make this a regular occurrence, but it will need the help of the community to do so.
“The biggest thing we provide is information; we want to let folks know what is out there, and what the laws are surrounding these places,” said Jones. “We can’t do it all on our own, there’s just not enough of us. It’s going to take the help of the families and community members to keep these places maintained.”
Going forward, the committee members hope to place signs or interpretive plaques at the recently cleaned cemeteries, and have plans to organize another cemetery clean-up in May.
To learn more about the Ashe County Cemetery Committee follow them on the Ashe County Cemetery Committee Facebook Page. It is here that locals can report neglected or abandoned cemeteries, and learn up-to date- information regarding cemetery clean-ups and other events. Those who are interested can also contact Lonnie Jones, at (336) 384-3188.
