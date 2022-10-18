WEST JEFFERSON — Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces the arrest of 18-year-old Zachary Landon Mitchell after an altercation occurred during the varsity football game Friday night at Ashe County High School.
On Oct. 14, 2022, verbal altercations between Mitchell and another party led to Mitchell re-visiting the parking lot, where he returned to the stadium with the concealed firearm. Sgt. Blanco immediately began investigating, and after several interviews with witnesses and students, Deputies deemed the campus was safe at that time.
“We don’t take these situations lightly, and our policy leaves no room for discretion. In this day in time, everyone needs to know they cannot carry on school property. While this situation is unfortunate, our officers are there to protect the safety of everyone on school grounds. During the game, our safety team included four Deputies and one NC SHP officer. For the Homecoming Dance, increased security was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and West Jefferson Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing, and others may be charged in this incident.”
Mitchell was arrested at the scene and transported to the Ashe County Detention Center, where he was charged with NC GS 14-269.2(B) carrying a Weapon on Educational Property, a Class I Felony. Mitchell was released on a $25,000 bond, and the firearm is in the custody of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
With the investigation progressing, further details in reference to the case may not be released. While other individuals have been trespassed from Ashe County Schools property, gun possession on a school campus requires a 365-day suspension in compliance with G.S. § 115C-390.10(a).
