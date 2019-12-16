JEFFERSON — Adam Stumb was named permanent Ashe County Manager Monday, Dec. 16 at the end of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Stumb has been serving in an interim role since June, 2018, after the board placed Sam Yearick on administrative leave May 21, 2018. Yearick was on paid leave until Dec. 2, when his contract ended.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
