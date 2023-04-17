ASHE COUNTY - Ashe County Habitat for Humanity promotes the values of Earth Day all year round by building green homes with families in Ashe County. The founders of Ashe Habitat had the vision to go beyond the usual housing standards and build environmentally sustainable homes in Ashe County and they’ve have been making that happen since 2014.
The six houses Habitat built from the ground up are constructed with Insulated Concrete Forms (ICFs) that keep the homes cool in the summer and warm in the winter with a minimum R-value of 28, versus the usual R-19. This design is extremely durable and can withstand tornadoes, hurricanes and even fires. In addition, it’s easier for volunteers to build using ICFs, which are sort of like Legos, and who doesn’t like Legos?
In addition to ICFs, all Ashe Habitat houses, including three rehabs, are equipped with full solar arrays providing electricity from the sun, as well as geothermal heating and cooling systems. These features keep the power bills for these houses lower by using renewable energy, also resulting in a minimal environmental footprint for the families who partner with Habitat. The homes are sold at a no- interest affordable mortgage to partner families, who contribute sweat equity, helping to build the houses.
Another way Ashe Habitat is having an impact globally and locally is through the ReStore, which is a major funding source for building homes. By diverting countless household items from the landfill and selling them to be reused, Habitat comes full circle with the three Rs: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle! Donations of gently used furniture, building supplies and household items are welcome at the ReStore, where you know it will be “recycled” into cash to build affordable, healthy, homes.
Ashe Habitat could not exist without the many people who have graciously donated their time and money over the years. As the organization is faced with greatly increased building costs, they continue to need the community’s support. There are many ways to contribute, and every bit makes a difference.
Here are some ways to donate financially:
• Will/bequeathment/Legacy/planned giving
• Donor-advised funds/stock liquidation
• Sponsor a Build (corporate, church, or individual level)
• Cash
• Land or product donations
Ways to volunteer:
• House Construction/no skills required Saturdays and Wednesdays, 9am-3pm
• ReStore
• Donation Pick-up Crew
• Committees/Board of Directors
To learn more about how to donate, volunteer, or become a homeowner, visit the website at ashehabitat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.