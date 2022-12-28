ASHE COUNTY — The past year has been an eventful one for Ashe County. The county said hello to several new businesses in 2022 but also bid farewell to long-time business owners and community leaders.
West Jefferson dealt with one of the worst fires in recent memory at Cobble Creek Lumber that brought fire departments from three counties to downtown West Jefferson to keep the entire town from burning down.
There were also some feel-good moments for student athletes as their hard work paid off to allow for them to receive the opportunity to continue their sports careers at the collegiate level.
The Ashe Post & Times is taking a look back through the year that was 2022.
Jan. 19
Section of U.S. 221 dedicated in honor of Sen. Steve Goss
A five-mile Section of U.S. Hwy 221 was dedicated to Sen. Steve Goss on Friday, Jan. 14.
Goss, alongside Cullie Tarleton, an N.C. Board of Transportation member for Division 11, worked to widen and add more lanes to U.S. 221 from Deep Gap to West Jefferson as senator.
The small ceremony, held at Gap Creek Baptist Church and emceed by Tarleton, honored Goss’ work and dedication in order to make U.S. 221 a safer stretch of highway.
Goss served as a North Carolina senator from 2006 until 2010. An “Ashe County legend,” he was also a pastor, minister and missionary.
In 2015, as the construction on U.S. 221 began, Goss died following a brief battle with cancer.
Friends and family members, including Goss’ wife, their son and daughter-in-law, were in attendance.
“He worked for everyone,” said Andy Goss, the son of Sen. Steve Goss. “My dad didn’t care what political party you were, he would work for Ashe County.”
The resolution to declare the section from Windy Hill Lane to the Ashe/Watauga County line was passed unanimously last summer by the N.C. Board of Transportation.
Part of the resolution reads, “Goss spent several years teaching and coaching in Ashe County; and Goss was an ordained minister and also pastored churches in Ashe County; and that the Ashe County Commissioners recommends that the NCDOT designate a portion of the new Highway 221 for Senator Goss.”
During the ceremony on Jan. 14, members of NCDOT unveiled the signs dedicating the stretch of highway.
“We worked as a team, we got stuff done, and it was a joy and pleasure,” Tarleton said.
Jan. 19
Dedicated employees reflect on nearly 60 years of service at Roses Discount Store
Roses Discount Store, a long-time staple of Ashe County, will be missed by plenty of shoppers since its closing on Jan. 15, but few will miss it more than Rusty Darnell and Betty Miller.
Darnell and Miller would have celebrated their 60th year working at Roses this June.
The two ladies are first cousins, but both said they are more like sisters. Up until a couple months ago when their schedules changed, Darnell and Miller not only spent nearly every day working together at Roses, but they even drove to work together every day.
“We started the same day in 1962,” Darnell said, when she and Miller were in high school.
They were so young they had to get special work permits, and they didn’t have a car so they would catch rides with whichever other student would take them. Back then, Roses was located on the main street of West Jefferson.
“What kept us at Roses? It certainly wasn’t the pay,” Darnell said with a laugh.
“I guess we just really enjoyed it,” Miller said.
Roses’ closing came as a surprise, Darnell said. Roses survived decades in Ashe, even the arrival of what Darnell called the unnamed, “big W” store years ago. She and Miller both agreed that Roses closing doesn’t feel real yet.
Although it has already closed its doors to customers, the back office Darnell and Miller work in isn’t cleared out yet and the expansive, linoleum-floored store is half-barren while displays continue to be torn down through the end of January.
In the store’s wood paneled back office, Darnell and Miller explained that the schedules at Roses have always been flexible, which was especially appreciated by Darnell who has two children. The two women have seen countless managers come and go, but both concurred that they’ve all been exceedingly nice and pleasant to work with.
In their most recent roles, Miller worked as the softlines manager, coordinating the arrival, unloading and hanging up of all the clothes Roses sold, and Darnell was the office manager for about 30 years, where she spent her days doing administrative work like sales reports, payroll and invoices.
Even as some of the most elder employees at the store, Miller said she and Darnell were always the first car in the parking lot ready to start the day, no matter what inclement weather or other disruptions there might be.
Darnell said at the end of some days she and Miller would swear they would never come back and that they were done with Roses.
The next morning, they’d still be the first car in the parking lot.
Over the decades, Darnell and Miller said they only seriously considered leaving Roses once, when they were young and had just finished school. Darnell said they went for an interview once at the company which is now Spry Electric.
“They called us in for an interview and we didn’t want to tell the manager that we might be late coming into work that morning,” Darnell said.
She and Miller giggled as they recalled trying to finish the interview and get to work on time, and while they were hanging up their winter coats their manager asked them where they had been, and they both answered at the same time they had a flat tire.
Their manager had known all along where they had been, and Darnell said he talked the girls out of switching jobs.
Their real passion for Roses was in the people. Walking out of the store, Darnell and Miller greeted friends and joked about their future plans as they passed the checkout line.
“Working with people … I love the people,” Miller said.
“We’re people people. We’ve made some real good friends with the customers, we’ve had several, several customers come up and say ‘we hate you’re going, we hate we won’t be able to see you girls,’” Darnell said.
But a lot of customers have told Darnell and Miller it’s time they go home, retire and enjoy themselves. The two aren’t sure how long that will last.
“We say we’re going home for the winter, but we may come out in the spring,” Darnell said.
Neither has seriously been thinking about a job, but they both said they enjoyed that Roses kept them busy and let them see people. They may look into roles at the incoming store which purchased the Roses building, Big Lots, but they aren’t making any plans.
“It’s a different world, and not for the better,” Darnell said. She feels that over time the managers have been more focused on the bottom lines and less on the community-centered feeling she and Miller have loved so much about Roses. Good customer service, she said, is at the heart of a good store.
While Darnell and Miller are “home for the winter,” they said, they’ll go visit family, continue going to the church they’ve attended for about the same amount of time they’ve worked at Roses, Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, and they will visit each other at their houses which are only a few miles apart.
And maybe in the spring, if the mood strikes them, they might find another job where they can see and serve customers in Ashe County.
Jan. 26
Backyard Convenience raided amid search warrant from WJPD
On Thursday, Jan. 20, the West Jefferson Police Department issued a search warrant for Backyard Convenience after numerous complaints.
At around noon on Thursday, the convenience store was searched by West Jefferson Police along with North Carolina’s Alcohol Law Enforcement, the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, lottery and tobacco laws.
Upon searching the premises, police said they found illegal gaming machines used for gambling, illegal substances and cash from the games.
Complaints had been made prior to the raid involving the gambling machines and product selling to those underage, according to police.
WJPD Chief of Police Brad Jordan said they had started an investigation in order to obtain a warrant.
“We contacted ALE and they started an investigation with us,” said Jordan. “We served a warrant and seized cash from the games and some illegal substances that the store is not allowed to sell.”
No updates have been given on when the store will reopen. At this time, no arrests have been made as of Jan. 20, according to police.
Jan. 26
West Jefferson man charged after allegedly stealing ambulance
While the roads were still snowy from the winter storm, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Department tracked down a stolen ambulance the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Austin Alberto Hernandez, 24, West Jefferson, was arrested in the early hours of Jan. 18 by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office which charged him with three felonies and one misdemeanor.
Ashe County Detention Center Captain Linda Carrow said Hernandez was charged with first degree burglary, breaking/entering, larceny after a breaking/entering and misdemeanor injury to personal property.
According to the incident report by West Jefferson Police Department officer Emmett Friesland, the officer saw an ambulance turning left from U.S. 221 onto N.C. 163 at 2:43 a.m., even though no medic calls had been made in that particular direction.
Although the officer wasn’t able to catch up to the ambulance due to snowy road conditions, Friesland called the county dispatch and confirmed that no calls were made that would need the ambulance, according to the report.
Friesland reported that he headed to the Ashe County Rescue Squad to make sure no ambulances were missing and upon arrival, found the far left bay door open and one of the ambulances gone. Further investigation found a window had been broken out of the bay door. Since the ambulance was seen driving in the direction of Wilkes County, Friesland notified Wilkes authorities of the vehicle.
According to the report, Officer Jacob Bledsoe and Sgt. Zack Volger of the ACSO followed the fresh ambulance tracks in the snow, but were called to a nearby breaking and entering in progress, where they discovered the ambulance and Hernandez.
Hernandez was found when a breaking and entering in progress was called in by residents of Nettle Knob Road who stated the individual was still inside their basement. The residents then reported that an ambulance was parked in front of their home.
Hernandez also faces charges of no operator’s license, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia in Ashe and a charge of failing to wear a seatbelt in the front seat in Wilkes.
Feb. 2
Longtime car salesman Earl Ham remembered after his passing
Earl Ham, 82, died Saturday, Jan. 15 at his home.
Earl left home when he was 16 years old to join the Army before he finished school. He later returned home and finished his GED through the Army.
Earl was known in the community for being “The Living Legend” in the car business. He started his car salesman career in 1974 at Superior Pontiac, Buick, Oldsmobile, GMC where he worked for 32 years. He was working as a sales professional at West Jefferson Chevrolet until his death with almost 40 total years in the car industry.
Business Manager at West Jefferson Chevrolet Andrew Calhoun said, “Earl never knew a stranger and will be missed by all. Earl loved his children, grandchildren and customers.”
He was a member of Long Branch Baptist Church and a Member of the American Legion. Friends and family are sure there are a lot of cars on the road today that have “The Living Legend” Bill of Sale in the glove compartment so that the legend will keep rolling.
Feb. 2
Ashe remembers the life of longtime teacher Joanne Reavis
Joanne Reavis, longtime teacher in Ashe County, passed away on Jan. 18 after a battle with various health issues.
Reavis sparked a light in the lives of all of her students and those around her. After teaching from 1991 to 2016 at both Blue Ridge and Westwood, she retired to focus on her health.
“It’s so very hard,” said relative Helemarie Reavis. “Our hearts are broken.”
Reavis was born on Oct. 5, 1968, to her parents David and Pat Greene. She graduated from Beaver Creek High School in 1986 and pursued a degree in Elementary Education following high school. She married Clark Reavis in 1991. The newlyweds established their family in Fleetwood where Clark worked for himself, and Joanne worked as a teacher. She had to quit teaching in 2016 due to her health conditions.
According to her obituary, she was a passionate, supportive and caring educator in the Ashe County School System and in her home church, Liberty Grove Baptist. She used her career as a teacher to inspire and help each of her students reach their full potential.
Her legacy is is carried on by her husband, Clark Reavis, her sons, John and Jacob Reavis, her dad and mom, David and Pat Greene and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Kendra Miller.
On Jan. 29, her life was celebrated at Liberty Grove Baptist church with her family and friends.
Feb. 2
Wrestlers win Northwestern 3A/4A conference championship
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Ashe County Huskies wrestling team hosted the Northwestern 3A/4A conference tournament against Hibriten, Freedom, Watauga, South Caldwell and Alexander Central High School and left as champions for the conference season.
The energy, intensity and camaraderie created by wrestlers, coaches, and fans Wednesday was indescribable, said head coach Danny Dillard.
“Everyone was on the edge of their seats in this individual tournament,” said Dillard. “Upsets and victories alike were had and young men were formed right before the crowds’ eyes. The maturity shown by each and every Ashe wrestler showed the hard work they put in behind the scenes, in the basement of ACHS, is no easy task.”
Bridger Fairchild had one of the two biggest upsets in the entire tournament. In the semifinals, Fairchild defeated Reid from Hibriten in a 9-4 decision. Reid was undefeated in the conference. Fairchild would face J. Khang in the finals, a junior with a record of 33-5 and the lower weight conference wrestler of the year, where he fought into the third period to ultimately win by decision 6-1.
Drew Rowland brought the crowd to their feet by pinning Harrington from Alexander Central in the second period.
Luke Sheets kept it rolling with his intensity by defeating R. Watts with a record of 29-3 on the year, also a returning state qualifier.
Luke Osborne would face K. Khang in the finals, a highly ranked 3A state qualifier last year. Osborne had a hard fought battle and ended up getting the fall in the third period to upset Khang. This match earned him the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament.
Andrew Peterson was the upper weight conference wrestler of the year and made short work with his opponent pinning J. Lemus from Watauga in 24 seconds.
Matthew Peterson squared off with a tough senior from Alexander Central, E. Peal, a returning 4A state qualifier. Peterson’s technique was more than Peal could handle and he pinned him in 1:02.
Following the main match, Ashe took on Hibriten in a dual match for the championship and won. Fans were packed into the bleachers on senior night to support and recognize Ashe’s seniors. Ashe County recognized six seniors: Trent Trivette, Kabel Dillard, Drew Rowland, Andrew Peterson, Nate Brown and Martin Spencer.
“The season isn’t over now,” Dillard said. “Now begins the toughest three-week stretch of the year in the toughest region we’ve ever been a part of. Being the most critical part of the year, our season is far from over and this is one step closer to where we want to be. The most successful people in the world set goals, they write those goals down, and when the season started this was one of our many goals to be conference champions.
“We are extremely proud to be conference champs. Our kids have worked for it and have developed into young men. Now that we have enjoyed that for a couple days, we have to get back to work. Being conference champs is never our end goal, but a stepping stone into the toughest battles. We work hard in silence and let success be our noise.”
Feb. 9
Warrensville man arrested after DOJ alleges he used Snapchat, Grindr to solicit teenagers in southwest Virginia
A North Carolina man was arrested Jan. 24 on criminal charges related to his alleged solicitation of teenage boys in Southwest Virginia using the social media applications Grindr and Snapchat.
According to court documents, Jonathan Avery Shumate, 53, of Warrensville, North Carolina, used both Snapchat and Grindr to contact two teenage males residing in Grayson County, Va., and offered to provide vapes and vaping materials in exchange for the boys sending him sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves, according to the Department of Justice.
After communicating online for several weeks, Shumate offered to bring the teens vaping supplies, which they paid him for with cash. Later, Shumate told the victims they could provide him with nude pictures of themselves instead of cash for the vaping supplies, according to the DOJ. Shumate also offered to provide oral sex for the juveniles.
“We live in an online world where our children and teens are connected, virtually, to people all over the globe,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in a press release. “While online safety starts at home, when individuals seek to exploit our youth using the internet and its social media sites, it is the job of the Department of Justice to step in.”
Shumate is charged with one count of attempting to engage in sexually explicit conduct with a minor.
“Without caution and awareness, social media platforms can easily become a catalyst for predatory behavior as demonstrated by Mr. Shumate,” Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador of the FBI’s Richmond Division said. “Protecting unsuspecting youth from what could become life-long consequences at the hands of online predators is a responsibility the FBI and our partners take very seriously. If you’ve been victimized, or know of a similar situation occurring, please report it to us at 1-804-261-1044, or online at tips.fbi.gov.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lena L. Busscher is prosecuting the case.
Feb. 16
Ashe County sends 11 wrestlers to the 2022 NCHSAA Regional State Tournament
The Ashe County wrestling team headed to North Henderson High School this past weekend on Feb. 12 to compete in what is known as one of the toughest regional tournaments in the state.
Ashe wrestling team has been on a mission this year after winning the 3A/4A Conference Championship and placing third in the state in the dual team tournament, which is noted as the most successful athletic team ever in the history of Ashe County High School.
Eleven wrestlers from Ashe County qualified for the Western Regional Tournament and competed in their respective weight classes and for the Champion Huskies all of the wrestlers were eager to take the mat.
Drew Roland 132 — Regional Qualifier / Senior
Kabel Dillard 195 – TOP 6 / Senior
Andrew Peterson 152 – TOP 6 / Senior
Matthew Peterson 160 – TOP 4 STATE QUALIFER / Junior
Luke Sheets 138 – TOP 8 / Junior
Ryder Phipps 113 – Regional Qualifier / Sophomore
Lucas Spencer 170 – TOP 8 / Sophomore
Mason Armentrout 182 – Regional Qualifier / Sophomore
Manny Olvera 220 – Regional Qualifier / Sophomore
Bridger Fairchild 106 – TOP 8 / Freshman
Luke Osborne 145 – TOP 8 / Freshman
“I am proud of the individual and team performance, and our seniors and past wrestlers that have been leading this team to what it is today. We are without argument in the toughest region, where the best wrestling is at and that’s where we want to be,” said Head Coach Brandon Dillard.
“I’m very pleased and excited about this group and the future success of our men, as always their development and success are connected to hard work and buying into the core values that are vital to our culture,” assistant coach Danny Dillard added.
The season is not over for the Ashe Huskies as the team will be pulling together this week to support and condition with Matthew Peterson. The junior at Ashe finished in the top four at regionals and will be competing for the North Carolina State Championship in Greensboro February 17-19. Peterson ranked third in the state with a current record of 41 – 8.
March 2
Restoration work continues at the old West Jefferson Hotel
Crews have remained hard at work this winter with the renovation and restoration of the 104-year-old West Jefferson Hotel building. The hopes are that the cafe and hotel will open for service in 2023, said owner Mark Beck.
“The building was in rougher shape than I initially anticipated,” Beck said. “It was on the edge of collapse. It would not have made it another five years. The building could have easily collapsed or could have burned. That would have been a big loss culturally and historically for the town of West Jefferson.”
Once the renovations are completed, the plan is for there to be 17 hotel rooms on the top floor with a café and retail shops on the bottom floor.
Beck says for the most part, the building’s look on the outside will not be changed from what people remember it looking like over the years.
“The building is going to look old; it will show the history and scars on the brick. Underneath the original, authentic architecture we are installing all new, modern infrastructure. It will function like a new building carefully hidden inside a grand, old landmark. It’s going to be beautiful and people are going to love it,” he said.
This is not the first National Historic Register restoration Beck has been a part of. Some of his other projects include a building in downtown Mooresville that was constructed in 1903 and one of the most famous commercial buildings in Charleston, located at 1 Broad Street. That building was constructed in 1853 and miraculously survived Civil War bombardment, fires, the 1878 earthquake and abandonment.
“I have been very fortunate in life. I have worked in big corporations; I have started some companies myself and I have done very well. As I got older, I started to think of ways that I could give back, and I decided that what I wanted to do as my way of giving back was to rescue important landmark buildings that needed somebody to step in and restore,” Beck explained. “I am not a developer. I do one building about every five years. I buy landmark buildings that are important to their communities and fix them up so they will last another century.”
Beck said that the old West Jefferson Hotel building is “extremely unique” compared to the many other historical structures he has seen or learned about.
“The building was built in 1917 and is a very early design done in anticipation of the automobile, which is why it has all of the beveled display windows at the street level. There is only one other building like it that I have found in America,” Beck said. “The building is a bridge between the horse and the car transportation eras”.
Greg Testerman, owner of New River Custom Builders, is the contractor overseeing the project.
“We have run into a lot of issues. The building was very structurally deficient by the time we got a hold of it and it’s amazing it’s still here. It was just barely hanging on,” he said.
Throughout its history, the building has served many purposes in West Jefferson and was considered the center of commerce for the town for many years. In addition to a hotel that saw both visitors and permanent residents staying there, the building used to be home to a bank, the library, the post office, a barbershop and different restaurants throughout its history.
“It’s an awesome project, we are very thankful and blessed to be a part of it. It’s going to be a wonderful asset to the town and the High Country in general,” Testerman said. “I’ve been here all my life and I don’t know of a building that is this big with this much character anywhere. I have worked in Boone, Blowing Rock and all these mountain towns and there is not a building like this at all. It’s definitely one of a kind and we are excited to bring it back.”
Testerman said that his crew has been working on the project for a little over a year now and have found several artifacts and other important pieces of history that will be displayed somewhere in the building, likely as decorations and pieces of art that will be showcased for everybody to enjoy.
“The hotel has a unique history back with the early people. This building has a lot of famous aspects to it. It has a lot of character and a lot of characters that have been in it,” Testerman said. “You open up another room and you find some new surprises and have to adjust your plan.”
As the renovation continues, the next step will be getting subcontractors and other trade workers into the building.
“The blueprints we have and the ideas from Mr. Beck are amazing. It’s definitely going to be a trophy for the High Country,” Testerman said.
You can follow along with updates on the project by visiting the West Jefferson Hotel’s Facebook Page or Instagram.
March 2
Peterson finished third in 2022 NCHSAA 3A Wrestling Championship
It was a special experience this past weekend at the NCHSAA State Wrestling as Matthew Peterson placed third in one of the toughest 3A State Championship Individual Tournaments.
Peterson entered the state finals and face a tough No. 1 seed. Down 7-2 going into the third period, Peterson came back strong and pinned his opponent to move on the quarter finals.
After a strong win in the quarterfinals, Peterson competed in the semi-finals against Fred T Foard’s No. 2 ranked Zane Britchet. Britchet scored two points early in the second period and then stayed in defense mode hindering Peterson an opportunity to get a shot before ending in a tough final 3-2 match.
Peterson competed Saturday to wrestle back for third. The hustling Husky dominated his third place championship match by pinning his opponent in the first period.
The energy in the arena was on point as Peterson’s cheering section was brought onto their feet.
Peterson finished his junior season 42-7.
March 9
Newest Coast Guard Cutter named after reservist with connection to Ashe County
The 46th Sentinel-class cutter, CGC John Scheuerman, was commissioned in Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in the Port of Tampa.
Seaman 1st Class John Scheuerman was a native of Toledo, Ohio, and served in the United States Coast Guard Reserves during World War II from Oct. 16, 1942 to Sept. 9, 1943.
Scheuerman was awarded the U.S. Coast Guard Silver Star and a Purple Heart posthumously after his heroic efforts during the Allied invasion of Italy on Sep. 9, 1943. Scheuerman was aboard the U.S.S. LCI (L) 319 when he manned an anti aircraft gun on the ship and fired at an enemy aircraft in the Gulf of Salerno as troops stormed the beach. Scheuerman was killed when the aircraft returned fire at the ship.
After his death, Scheuerman’s mother (Rose), sister (Marilyn) and niece (Nancy Downing) moved to Ashe County to the Fleetwood community and lived on Railroad Grade Road. Nancy and her husband, Tom Vannoy, still reside in Fleetwood. Both of them graduated from Beaver Creek High School.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command, the CGC John Scheuerman is the 46th Sentinel-class fast response cutter and the fifth of six fast response cutters to be homeported in Manama, Bahrain. The new cutters will be replacing the aging 110-foot Island-class patrol boats that were built 30 years ago.
“This is an exciting time for each member of the crew,” said Lieutenant Trent Moon during the commissioning ceremony. “We’re honored to be a part of this historical day and look forward to our upcoming transit to Bahrain and continuing the legacy of the ship’s namesake.”
Admiral Karl Schultz, the commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, presided over the ceremony for the CGC John Scheuerman.
March 16
Carrasco found guilty on five felony charges, sentenced to minimum of 75 years in prison
On Friday, March 11, a Jefferson man was found guilty of five class B1 felonies that included four counts of first degree rape of a child and one count of sexual offense with a child by an adult. Mario Eduardo Carrasco, 58, of Jefferson was found guilty after a five-day Superior Court trial that started on Monday, March 7 and ended on Friday, March 11.
Carrasco was arrested by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office on July 7, 2021, and held under a $1 million secured bond. Special victims detective Jennifer DeSpain was the lead investigator for the case.
After being found guilty by a jury, Judge Michael D. Duncan sentenced Carrasco to a minimum of 75 years in prison to a maximum of 105 years in prison with a credit of 254 days time served.
“A lot of manpower, a lot of hours and several interviews went into that case and we are very happy with everything that came out of it. It gives you a little more faith in the justice system when things work out like this,” said Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell.
March 16
ACMS raises nearly 400 blankets and stuffed animals for Levine’s Children’s Hospital
Ashe County Middle School has been on a mission for the past few weeks to collect donated blankets and stuffed animals for Levine Children’s Hospital. On March 11, students had brought in a combined total of 387 blankets and stuffed toys.
ACMS recently had a career week where students could choose a specific 30-minute Zoom to sit in on, ranging from McDonald’s to Skyline and more. When 13-year-old Claire Houck joined in on the Levine Children’s Hospital Zoom, she knew she wanted to do something for those in need.
“My little brother went to Levine’s when he was younger because he was very sick,” said Houck. “So when I saw the Zoom, I was immediately interested since I knew what it was. I’ve thought for a good while that I want to work at a place like Levine’s so I figured this would be a good opportunity for me to learn more about hospitals and the kids that would be there.”
After hearing from Levine’s Kendra Blevins, Houck knew she wanted to do something to help the kids.
“I went to Fawn Roark and told her I wanted to do a drive and she contacted Levine’s to set something up,” Houck said.
The administration at ACMS were both pleased and surprised by Houck’s ambition, so they gave her complete leadership of the drive. She would make announcements in the afternoon to remind students of the drive, she spoke directly with Levine’s to set up a tour and distribution of the blankets and she even got the community involved.
Houck’s church donated $200 to go toward buying blankets and stuffed animals for the children. Her mother’s workplace had also brought in a handful of donations.
Students were asked to bring in blankets and stuffed animals to their homeroom until March 11. The homeroom with the most donations was awarded an ice cream social.
Houck said she will personally hand deliver the blankets during the weekend of March 18.
“I was offered to come to Levine’s to take a tour and to bring the blankets to the children,” said Houck.
Houck stated after seeing her brother in the hospital and working with exceptional children, she knew she wanted to work at a place like Levine’s.
“I have applied for the Ashe Early College and I’m hoping to gain more experience and stay on track,” Houck said. “I’ve looked into working with kids through brain therapy and more.”
After the drive ended, the school collected a total of 387 donations. Houck said she is excited to head to Levine Children’s Hospital to deliver comfort to the kids in need.
March 23
West Jefferson McDonald’s owners present jersey to Oak Hill’s Chris Livingston
For Akron, Ohio native Chris Livingston, it has certainly been a year to remember. On Friday, March 11, West Jefferson McDonald’s owners Don and MaryAnne Moore presented the Oak Hill Academy senior with his McDonald’s All-American jersey after being one of 24 high school seniors across the country named to this year’s men’s team.
“As owners of the local McDonald’s restaurant in West Jefferson, MaryAnne and I are proud to recognize Chris today as he carries on the tradition of Oak Hill players being nominated, and selected, as McDonald’s All Americans,” said Don Moore.
During Livingston’s jersey presentation in front of the Oak Hill Academy student body, MaryAnne Moore spoke about how the selection process factors in the on-court success for each player as well as what they do outside of the gym.
“It is an incredible honor to be nominated for the McDonald’s High School All-American team. It’s not just what you do on the court, it’s not just your basketball skills, but it’s what you do off the court, too. It’s how you represent yourself and conduct yourself and that’s what the McDonald’s selection committee looked at,” she said.
Each year the McDonald’s All-American Game helps raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which helps provide overnight stays and numerous meals for families that have a child receiving life-saving medical treatment.
Livingston was one of three Oak Hill Academy players nominated for the McDonald’s All-American team. The other two were Judah Mintz and Devin Ree. Mintz has yet to make a decision about where he will play college basketball but has taken visits to DePaul, NC State, Wake Forest and Syracuse. Devin Ree had committed to play at LSU, but recently announced he would be re-opening his recruitment after LSU fired head coach Will Wade after allegations of improper conduct by Wade from the NCAA.
Livingston is the 34th Oak Hill player to be named to the McDonald’s All-American team, and will be remembered as the final All-American coached by the legendary Steve Smith. Smith announced his retirement this year after 37 years coaching the Warriors.
“It’s meaningful to me. Even though Coach Smith has had so many All-Americans, people are going to remember the first and the last. It’s an honor and he’s really proud of me for that and he’s happy for me. It’s a big deal for sure,” Livingston said.
Oak Hill Academy has featured some of the best high school and college players that the nation has to offer, including NBA stars like Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Jerry Stackhouse, Josh Smith, Stephen Jackson, Ty Lawson and Rod Strickland just to name a few. Players have used the opportunity to play for Coach Smith as a way to challenge themselves on the court as well as prepare them for life after high school. Livingston said that being able to play against better competition and play with better players was one of the biggest reasons he came to Oak Hill.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy adjusting to living with team members. I’ve never done that before, living in a dorm, it’s like a family,” Livingston said. “It’s the ultimate preparation for college. It has made me better and that’s the main reason I came here.”
Livingston, who started his career at Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio, said a typical day for him at Oak Hill starts out with a 6 a.m. workout before heading to breakfast and then his first period class, which is sports medicine. After that, he has strength and conditioning workouts before lunch and then his final classes of the day. Team practices take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. before he and the rest of the team wrap up their day with dinner and any classroom assignments they have to work on.
“Adjusting to how the school works and having strength and conditioning every day between class periods, it’s something you have to get used to. It’s not easy but it helps prepare you for the next level,” Livingston said.
Livingston is ranked 12th in ESPN’s Top 100 high school players for the 2022 class and signed with Kentucky over Georgetown and Tennessee State. He had numerous scholarship offers from other programs including Ohio State, Kansas, Memphis and North Carolina. He said Kentucky’s style of play under head coach John Calipari and his ability to get players to the NBA was a major factor in his decision to be a Wildcat next season.
“The tradition of taking high level high school athletes and turning them into pros was really appealing to me. Coach Cal has a charismatic feel to him, he’s a great person and great guy and I love the coaching staff. Coach Cal gets after it on the court, he’s going to be invested in you and really take care of you and I really believe in that. I’m looking forward to being there,” Livingston said.
March 30
Village Florist named Small Business of the Year
For the first time since 2019, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce was able to honor its Small Business of the Year with an in-person celebration. The 2022 Small Business of the Year was presented to Village Florist at Jefferson Landing on Wednesday, March 23.
Owner Julie Wyatt ,as well as her hard-working assistants Melanie Masters and Melissa Miller, were honored to receive this important achievement. Libby Cockerham, owner of Libby’s in Jefferson, the 2021 Small Business of the Year winner, presented the award on Wednesday.
“Julie is known to frequently work through the night to meet and surpass her customers’ expectations. Village Florist remained open through COVID and was able to work continuously to make sure she had her supplies coming in always,” Cockerham said.
Upon accepting the award, Wyatt said she was very grateful and shared a few words with the crowd once the applause ended.
“We do work really hard. It means a lot. Sometimes when you are working until two or three in the morning, do they really notice, or do they even care? Then when you get out and see everybody, then you really feel an appreciation. This means the world to us,” Wyatt said.
March 30
Teresa Roark-Laws wins two awards from Adam’s Publishing Group
Teresa Roark-Laws has been in the newspaper business for more than 25 years. Her work in sales and management has been recognized during those years, but more recently, she was awarded two honors of being the Top Performing Multimedia Account Executive for Adams Publishing Group in its East division and the region.
The award comes as Roark-Laws has spent her time in the business selling ads, getting to know her community and being the welcoming face of the Ashe Post & Times.
“I owe my success to the values and morals my parents taught me — work hard, be honest and treat everyone like you would want to be treated,” said Roark-Laws. “My advertisers and co-workers are like my family.”
The award came as a surprise to Roark-Laws, as APG had been keeping it under wraps as they made their final decisions. She was given two framed awards along with flowers and balloons. The awards were given by APG Regional President Paul Mauney and Mountain Times Publications Publisher Gene Fowler.
Roark-Laws is the daughter of Russell Roark and the late Brenda Roark. She is married to Gary Laws and the mother of Alex Laws.
April 13
Abby Carpenter gets accepted into Yale
Abby Carpenter, a senior at Ashe County High School, was filled with anticipation when she applied to Yale University in December. Last year, she attended Yale Young Global Scholars and knew that it was her dream school. After months of waiting, Carpenter received the long awaited letter from the university on March 31 and when she opened it, her dream came true.
“While I have always worked hard at school and extracurriculars, I knew about the extremely low odds of getting into such a selective school,” said Carpenter. “I opened my admissions decision with my boyfriend, Connor Waterman. I remember telling him, ‘I’m going to get this over with. I’m not getting into Yale.’ When I opened my letter and saw the word ‘congratulations,’ it felt so unreal. I started crying and ran to hug him.”
After taking online classes through the Yale Young Global Scholars program, she said she fell even more in love with the school and faculty. She stated that many expect such a prestigious school to be highly intense, everyone she interacted with were very welcoming and kind.
Carpenter also received full room, board and tuition at Yale.
She plans on majoring in political science and Spanish before going to law school where she hopes to become an immigration lawyer.
Carpenter has also made her mark at ACHS in many aspects. She has been a member of the ACHS Husky Vanguard Marching Band color guard for four years and has held the position of captain for three.
“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me from the bottom of my heart,” Carpenter said. “My mom and dad, Heather and Jami Carpenter, my nana and papaw, Shirley and Jim Powers, my brother, Jacob and the rest of my family. I’d like to thank my best friends Cade and Makenna, Susan Saule and my boyfriend, Connor along with his supportive family and my Old Orchard Creek General Store Family. I would also love to thank all of the amazing teachers I’ve had over the years. Ashe County is blessed with amazing teachers who have always pushed me to be the best I could be. I wouldn’t be here without the incredible staff at Ashe County Schools.”
April 20
Lee McMillan remembered for big heart and love of Ashe County
Longtime business owner and former Ashe County Commissioner Lee McMillan passed away on April 8 surrounded by family at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem.
McMillan served as an Ashe County Commissioner from 1996 through 2000 and even ran for the N.C. Senate in 1990. He is probably most remembered as the longtime owner of Shatley Springs Inn and Restaurant, a business he purchased in 1958.
What many people in the general public may not know are the many kind acts that he would never brag about or expect any favors for in return.
“In my opinion, Lee McMillan has done more for this county than probably any resident ever,” said Tammie Coffey, a prominent figure in the Ashe County Republican Party that witnessed many of these kinds acts. “He believed in helping anyone that needed help. He was a true believer in giving people second chances, and sometimes third and fourth chances that had hit hard times in life. He provided cabins for people to live in when they had nowhere else to go and he provided meals to a countless number of people that would have otherwise went without food.”
Coffey said that a lot of people never knew about any of these things he did out of the goodness of his own heart because he was typically a very private person.
“Lee didn’t want accolades for any of it. That wasn’t the reason he did it. He did it because he was a good, kind gentleman that believed in helping people,” she said.
McMillan graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1956 and remained in the U.S. Navy for 23 years before retiring in 1977 with the rank of commander. He was awarded numerous medals for his service including the Bronze Star, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy Meritorious Service Medal.
McMillan was one of the most popular GOP figures in Ashe County during his lifetime. He remained involved with the party up until his death and was even inducted into the North Carolina Republican Party Hall of Fame in 2019. McMillan served multiple terms in the Ashe County Republican Executive Committee, the Fifth Congressional District Republican Executive Committee and the NC GOP Executive Committee. He served on numerous boards in the county, including the Ashe County Civic Center and the National Committee for the New River, and was a member of the Ashe County Christmas Tree Growers Association.
“I am truly going to miss him. Seeing his car pull up to the office at random times, if I had appointments or clients, he’d sit in the lobby patiently. Sometimes he would bring me a bag of donut holes from Hole Lotta Doughnuts,” Coffey said. “It’s a tremendous loss for the county.”
April 20
Dancin’ Debbie’s founder Debbie Little retires after 44 years
After 44 years of service and instruction, Debbie Little, owner of Dancin’ Debbie’s, has announced her retirement.
Little began teaching in Ashe County in 1978 at the request of Cultural Arts Coordinator of the NC Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Program, Julie Laundry.
“My love for dance started when I was a little girl,” said Little. “According to my cousin MonteAnn Deboard, she said. “I can’t remember if I was walking or dancing first. I was fortunate to take my first dance classes taught by Becky Burgess at the original West Jefferson Elementary School. I can remember putting on my first pair of tap shoes, and with the excitement of the sounds I knew I had found my passion.
“I can remember making up routines and dancing in our living room until the carpet was worn out. Any opportunity I had I would dance, dance and dance.”
While working for a dermatologist and teaching through the 4-H program, Little took a leap of faith and opened up Dancin’ Debbies.
Demand grew quickly and what began as an after-school program soon blossomed into a full-fledged business, with Dancin’ Debbie’s first opening its doors in Downtown West Jefferson, then later expanding to its current location alongside Little’s Health and Fitness Center.
As an entrepreneur, she also inspired generations of young women to pursue their professional dreams, with many of her students going on to become entrepreneurs themselves.
Little’s love of dance and her commitment to the arts extended well beyond the walls of her studio. She served as Choreographer for numerous local productions including “Grease,” “Annie,” “Oklahoma!,” “The Sound of Music,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “Li’l Abner,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The King and I,” “They’re Playing Our Song,” as well as “42nd Street” in the former Farthing Auditorium (now Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts) in Boone.
In a Facebook post on Dancin’ Debbie’s page, her team paid tribute and stated that she has been the kindest and most generous of mentors. Her selfless and heartfelt guidance has compelled former students to return to Dancin’ Debbie’s with their own children time and time again.
“What I would try to live by, is that when I went to class to teach, I made sure that I did not bring any of life’s ups and downs into the studio,” Little said. “I wanted that time to be about the girls. I would look into their eyes and and think, ‘This is their one class per week, and they deserved my undivided attention in making every dance step count.’
“Not long after I started teaching dance I read a quote in a dance magazine that said ‘Dance is the most beautiful of the arts, it is life itself,’ and that has been so very true for me because it really has been my life. I want to Thank Ashe County, and all of the parents and students that have meant so much to me. You have allowed me to share my love of dance.”
April 27
Ashe County Sheriff’s Deputies seize heroin, meth and a Corvette in drug case
Sheriff B. Phil Howell announced the arrest of Robert Adam Porter, 31, of Lillington, NC, and Thomas Edward Nelson, 34, of Apex, NC.
Neighborhood tips in reference to suspicious activity in the Fleetwood area of Ashe County led Ashe deputies to the area searching for drug trafficking violations. On Tuesday, April 12, while patrolling the area, deputies initiated a traffic stop and identified the male to be Porter. During the traffic stop, deputies found that Porter’s driver’s license was suspended, and the driver had pending drug charges out of Wake County, NC.
After a positive alert from K9 Condor, Deputies Lee Johnson and Brandon Wingler began a search of Porter’s vehicle. Deputies located heroin, methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia. The Corvette was also seized by the deputies being that Porter owned and maintained the vehicle for the purpose of transporting controlled substances while in the act of committing two felony violations.
Later that afternoon, Deputies Sgt. James McNeil and Nick Johnson were continuing the community patrol in the area that led to another traffic stop with another individual. The driver could not produce a driver’s license or registration, proceeding to give the deputies a name that the deputies believed to be false.
K9 Deputy Lee Johnson and his K9 Condor arrived to the traffic stop. K9 Condor was deployed again to perform a sniff of the vehicle. K9 Condor had a positive alert that the vehicle contained a controlled substance. Deputies searched the vehicle and they located several different containers, which held different powder form contents and several items of drug paraphernalia. One powder tested positive for methamphetamine, while the other powders were sent to the NC State Bureau of Investigation Lab for further analysis.
The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Thomas Edward Nelson. Nelson also had outstanding warrants in Wake County.
Nelson further stated that he was out looking for his friend that drives a gray Corvette that he could not make contact with.
Porter was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nelson was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and resisting a public officer.
April 27
Gwyneth Wood signs to Salem College for softball
ACHS senior Gwyneth Wood has signed a letter of intent to play softball for Salem College.
On April 20, Wood signed her intent in front of family, coaches and friends.
Wood was accepted for enrollment for the 2022 fall semester at Salem College. Salem is a D3 school that is coached by Kierston Garner who has also played for Salem College. Salem College is located in Winston Salem, N.C., and competes in the USA South Conference, which includes Pfeiffer University, Brevard College, Averett University, Greensboro College and William Peace University.
Along with softball, Wood has also participated in volleyball and basketball during her time at ACHS. In 2020, she joined the Surry Smack travel softball team, coached by Travis Bullin.
Assistant Coach Sarah Houck said, “It has been a privilege getting to coach Gwyneth this year and to watch her grow over the past few years. She will do great things at Salem academically and athletically.”
“As a former teammate and now coach, I am excited for her to continue her softball and academic career at Salem. I have enjoyed watching her grow as a athlete and as a person the last four years. Salem is gaining a great student athlete. I expect great things in Gwyneth’s future endeavors. Congrats ‘G,’” said Assistant Coach Savannah Grogan.
Wood is the daughter of Justin and Monica Wood of Clifton. In addition to softball, she plans on majoring in Elementary Education.
May 11
Middle school students embark on the ultimate NASA journey
When Ashe County Middle School science teacher Charlene Horton got the news that she would have the opportunity to take 19 students to the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, she knew that this would be the opportunity of a lifetime.
“Last year, when we had our SpaceX Zoom experience, the kids were able to get some inspiration and feedback on the rockets they were building,” said Horton. “It was an amazing and intimate time with these astronauts. It really showed the students the awesomeness of learning. Last year was such a hard year with COVID-19 and my students worked so hard. I wanted a way to make learning come alive with them.
“I’ve always been that teacher who inspires their students to dream big. I believe that a lot of learning comes from outside of the classroom. I got a phone call in February of this year and NASA invited our school to participate in a research challenge at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. Nineteen students had to research what was called a ‘Quarterback of Life.’ A Quarterback of Life is someone who has been a game-changer, who has been a mover and a shaker.”
After the students chose which person they would focus on for their presentation, Astronaut Chris Sembroski, they geared up and loaded up on the bus on May 4.
From Wednesday to Saturday, the students embarked on a journey throughout the Maryland and Washington D.C. areas, visiting the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center on Thursday where they gave their presentation. Their full presentation can be found at watch.screencastify.com/v/3AHXJBB8yIbJFMDvZ8pT.
After being recognized in their presentation, the students went to visit national monuments including the Pentagon Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, the White House, the WWII, Lincoln, Vietnam and Korea Memorials, the Library of Congress, the US Capitol, the Supreme Court, a few Smithsonian museums, the MLK, FDR and Jefferson memorials, the Arlington Cemetery and the Iwo Jima Memorial.
“This really was a beautiful presentation,” Horton said. “I’m very proud of them for being so vulnerable. They even got to meet Chris Sembroski after their presentation. They also got a private tour of the flight center. It really is the opportunity of a lifetime.”
Horton said she chose the students through a survey to see who was interested in the topics without telling them what it was for. They let NASA and the Beating the Odds Foundation choose the 19 students. Those students were Hayden Donaldson, Addison Dollar, Philip Griffith, Jonathan Perez-Denza, Izabelle Reber, Kirsten Shumate, Sawyer Greene, Justin Matkins, Natalie Iglesias, Thomas Cruz, Katrina Harless, Angel Padilla, Sawyer Eller, Pablo Aguilar-Barcenas, Savannah Blevins, Leigha Lewis, Khris Huestess, Laci Lambert and Anna Koontz.
May 25
Former Ashe County resident killed in car accident
Former Mountain Times managing editor and Jefferson Post editor Jim Thompson was killed in a car crash in Taylorsville on Sunday night, May 22.
Thompson was the managing editor of the Mountain Times from 1986 to 2001 and then became editor of the Jefferson Post, now the Ashe Post and Times, from 2001 to 2008.
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:55 p.m., the NCHP responded to a collision on NC Highway 127 near Rink Dam Road. A 2012 Toyota Scion was traveling north on NC 127 when the driver, Cierra Leshay Jones, 27, of Newton, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2008 Toyota Prius driven by Thompson.
Thompson, 66, was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory where he later died from injuries sustained in the accident. His wife Sherry, 63, as well as three grandchildren, were all transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries according to the highway patrol.
All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.
As the investigation of the accident began, indications were that alcohol impairment contributed to the accident. Jones has been charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving, driving left of center and transporting an open container. Additional charged are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Alexander County District Attorney’s Office, according to the Highway Patrol.
“I worked with Jim for eight years at the Jefferson Post,” said Teresa Roark-Laws, general manager of the Ashe Post and Times. “He was very knowledgeable and cared for the community. Jim never let anything slip by him and he was my biggest fan. He used to tell people I could sell ice to an Eskimo. Jim loved his wife, kids and grandkids and I never saw him when he didn’t brag on them. He will be missed.”
May 25
Hartsoe takes home the gold
On Friday, May 20, six girls from the ACHS Track & Field team traveled to the NC A&T Irwin Belk Track to compete in the NCHSAA 3A State Championship.
The event was a big win for sophomore Emily Hartsoe as she placed first in both shot put and discus, which makes Hartsoe a four-time state champion.
Hartsoe’s results for shot put was 37-02.50 and her results for discus were 136.08.00.
In the girls 300-meter hurdles, Ashe’s Emmi Cheek placed sixth with a final time of 47.36.
Katlyn French, Cheek, Jezik Martin and Allie Blevins ran the girls 4x100 and came in 15th with a time of 52.18.
French, Cheek, Martin and Alexis Rollins then ran in the girls 4x200 and came in 14th with a final time of 1:51.24.
Out of more than 50 teams, Ashe placed eighth overall in the girls category with a final score of 23.
June 22
Amateur radio enthusiasts gather at Field Day event on Mt. Jefferson
Ashe County Amateur Radio Club members contacted people in nearly all 50 states and four other countries during the annual National Association for Amateur Radio 2022 Field Day events this past weekend at Mt. Jefferson.
Contact was made with someone in every state except for Alaska, Hawaii, Rhode Island Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska. Outside of the United States, contact was established with other hams in Canada, Mexico, Spain and Hungary.
“Field Day was a great success. We made about 450 contacts total,” said club member Marty Norris.
Norris said they heard people talking from all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico in addition to the ones they were able to make contact with.
“A lot of this depends on atmospheric conditions, how far your signal can travel through or how well it can bounce off the atmosphere. Conditions were okay but could have been better,” Norris added.
The club began setting up on Saturday at noon and operated for roughly 24 hours on a generator and a solar charged battery. They were able to stretch some wire antennas through trees as well. The contact contest period started at 2 p.m. and continued through the day and overnight, and ended at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
“We had two full-time stations for the more seasoned operators and a get-on-the-air station for the newer folks or for people interested in ham radio,” Norris said. “Some clubs have 11 stations or more. W3AO, the Potomac Amateur Radio Club just outside of Washington D.C., had 11 stations. They have over 500 members. W4NC, the Forsyth Amateur Radio Club in Winston-Salem had nine stations on the air this year spread out all over Hobby Park. We made contact with both Forsyth and the Potomac clubs.”
Norris added that COVID-19 is still keeping some people at home and a lot of them are operating home-based radio stations during Field Day and still reaching out and making contact with people.
“We more than doubled our number of contacts this year and had the best overall score in over 10 years,” Norris said.
July 6
Christmas in July returns with huge success in turnout
After two years of waiting, residents of Ashe County, as well as returning visitors, got to walk the streets of downtown West Jefferson once again as the 2022 Christmas in July Festival took place.
Back in January of this year, the festival organizers announced that the event would be coming back after having to shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On July 1, the event began at 5 p.m. with an opening ceremony. Connie Hardison sang the National Anthem, followed by the Ashe County Veterans Color Guard and the presentation of a new mural celebrating Ashe County Christmas trees.
On the main stage right in the heart of downtown, a lineup of talent entertained guests as they made their way through the streets. First up was the Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band, followed by the Tray Wellington Band and the Lucky Strikes.
The second day of the festival began the morning of July 2. Food vendors were set up in the small parking lot just beside the Hobby Barn, offering an array of goodies including funnel cakes, ice cold lemonade, chicken on a stick, gyros and more.
Craft vendors were set up around the block, heading down toward the Ashe County Arts Council and up to the Old Hotel in addition to Main Street. Goodies ranging from pet toys to the perfect antique were on display as festival-goers roamed the streets.
In entertainment, Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road, Eric Hardin, Josh Scott, and Steve Lewis, Wayne Henderson and Friends, the Jeff Little Trio, Taylon Hope and the Special Occasion Band all made their way to the stage during the day.
July 6
H&W Oil closes its doors after 37 years
On Thursday, June 30, H&W Oil closed its doors for the final time after 37 years in operation.
“I reached the age that I decided it was time to retire,” said owner Ronnie Hopkins. “I hate to close it and I have a lot of fond memories of the customers. They have been good to me and I’ve tried to be good to them and I am going to miss them.”
Hopkins has had a lot of loyal employees as well over the years including one that had been there for 33 of the 37 years that the business has been open.
Hopkins and Arveson Wyatt started H&W Oil in 1985. Hopkins said when Wyatt retired, Michael Shepherd bought his part of the business and then Hopkins bought Shepherd’s share of the business later on and has been the sole owner ever since.
H&W Oil has been well known in the area to be one of the last, if not the last, gas station that will still have employees come out and pump gas for the customer.
“A lot of the women about cried when they heard that we were closing,” Hopkins said. “But it comes time when you have to decide to close. It was a hard decision for me to make but I feel good about it.”
Hopkins said that he plans on using some of his free time now helping out more at Bald Mountain Baptist Church and also plans on going on some mission trips.
July 20
Former Husky Hogan Windish drafted by the Seattle Mariners
Former Ashe County High School baseball standout Hogan “Turtle” Windish heard his name called in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon, July 18. Windish was selected 216th overall by the Seattle Mariners.
Windish wrapped up his collegiate career at UNC-Greensboro this year by earning the Southern Conference Player of the Year Award handed out by the coaches in the SoCon. The second baseman hit .392 in the regular season to lead all Spartan players and led the Southern Conference with a .495 on-base percentage. Windish helped lead the Spartans to the SoCon Tournament Championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
The postseason accolades continued to roll in for the UNC-Greensboro senior. Windish was named a Division 1 All-American by Collegiate Baseball, a second-team all-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and a second-team, all-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
During his time at Ashe County High School, Windish was a three-time, all-conference selection in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference and was an all-state player during his senior season in 2017.
Aug. 24
Nathan Ham promoted to Ashe Post & Times editor
Longtime journalist Nathan Ham was promoted to editor of the Ashe Post & Times on Friday, Aug. 19. Ham returned to the newspaper in February 2022.
Ham is a 2005 graduate of Ashe County High School and attended Appalachian State University where he graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in Communication with a concentration in Electronic Media/Broadcasting.
Ham got his start in local media when he worked at 580 WKSK from 2005 until 2009 while attending App State. His first step into print journalism came in September 2009 when he accepted a position as the sports editor at the Jefferson Post.
“We were excited to get Nathan back with us earlier this year and now we look forward to seeing his leadership take the Ashe Post & Times into the future,” said Gene Fowler, publisher of Mountain Times Publications.
General Manager Teresa Roark-Laws has worked with Ham for more than a decade and is happy that there will be a local face leading the newspaper.
“I’m super excited for Nathan officially becoming editor of the Ashe Post & Times. Nathan and I have worked together for 10 years and I value his work ethic and commitment to the community of Ashe County. When Nathan came on board he completed our team. The Ashe Post & Times is proud to serve our community and having our own local editor is awesome,” she said.
Being able to come back to Ashe County and work at his hometown newspaper was a big draw.
“Getting the chance to work with familiar faces and be a voice for the community that I grew up in is something that really means a lot to me,” Ham said. “Now that I am getting a chance to lead the editorial staff at the Ashe Post & Times, it’s something I will embrace and I am really looking forward to the future.”
Aug. 31
North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice visits Ashe County
North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby is visiting all 100 counties across the state and he made his visit to Ashe County on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Chief Justice Newby was first elected to the Supreme Court as an Associate Justice in 2004 and became the 30th Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court in 2020.
Chief Justice Newby and his wife Macon came to the Ashe County Courthouse and spoke to Clerk of Superior Court Pam Barlow, her staff, court magistrates as well as Sheriff B. Phil Howell and Chief Deputy Danny Houck.
“No Chief Justice has ever been to all 100 counties. Macon and I wanted to come around and tell all of you how much we appreciate what you do, particularly during these incredibly trying times,” Newby said. “When we think about the challenges that our courthouse personnel have, I want to tell you as Chief Justice, we are doing all we can to advocate for you with the General Assembly and they have been very gracious to us.”
Prior to his time as a judge, Chief Justice Newby, a native of Asheboro, was appointed as an assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina in 1985 and served in that position for over 19 years.
Aug. 31
WJ Aldermen approve land rezoning for new middle school
The West Jefferson Aldermen held a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 22 and approved the rezoning of 33 parcels of land needed for a new middle school near Ashe County High School.
The board unanimously approved the rezoning of one parcel of land owned by the county from Residential Agricultural (RA) to Medium Density Residential (R7). The board also unanimously approved the rezoning of two parcels of land owned by Billy Jo Woodie and Joann Woodie from Residential Agricultural to Medium Density Residential and the rezoning of portion of a parcel of land owned by Sammy and Shirley Church from Highway Commercial (HC) to Medium Density Residential.
There were 29 other parcels of land owned by Sammy and Shirley Church that were rezoned by a 4-1 vote. Alderman Rusty Barr opposed the rezoning of all parcels after discussion involved not rezoning some of the parcels in the Mt. Jefferson Acres subdivision located off of Oakwood Road that had homes that bordered the land where the school property would begin.
The estimated cost of constructing a new middle school on the property is currently estimated to be $90 million, according to the board of education. Clark Nexsen is the architect that will be designing the new middle school.
Sept. 7
Structure fire engulfs Cobble Creek Lumber in West Jefferson
On Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 11:44 p.m., a call was made to Ashe County 911 Dispatch concerning a fire at Cobble Creek Lumber in downtown West Jefferson.
Cobble Creek Lumber is a family-owned business with roots stretching back to over 50 years.
A part of the lumber yard, just across the street from Jefferson Station, caught fire and burned throughout the night and into the day on Aug. 31. The fire raged throughout the area, filling the air with a bright red hue and ashy smoke.
According to Emergency Management’s Patty Gambill, crews were quick to arrive at the scene and a number of local and nearby organizations gathered together to fight the fire.
Those organizations were West Jefferson VFD, Jefferson VFD, Warrensville VFRD, Pond Mountain VFRD, Laurel Springs VFRD, Deep Gap VFD, Todd VFRD, Glendale VFD, Lansing VFRD, New River VFRD, Creston VFD, Fleetwood VFRD, NC Forestry Service — Ashe Office, Boone Fire Department, Piney Creek Fire Department, Wilbar Fire Department, Meatcamp Fire Department, Rugby Fire Department, Ashe Medics, West Jefferson PD, Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Ashe County Emergency Management to include the Ashe County Fire Marshal and Deputy Fire Marshal Ashe County DSS Ashe County Communications, Blue Ridge Energies, Frontier Gas, Ashe County Transportation Authority, American Red Cross volunteers, Town of West Jefferson and the Town of Jefferson.
Gambill also stated that the NC Office of State Fire Marshall’s Office was at the scene on Aug. 31.
“Several million gallons of water were used this week during firefighting operations at Cobble Creek Lumber with some volunteers and staff working almost 24 hours straight Tuesday night through Wednesday,” said Gambill. “Some of these same volunteers returned on Sept. 1 and worked all day to expose and soak hotspots to prevent further flare ups.
“Many individuals and local businesses donated and/or helped provide supplies and resources for the response efforts. People often don’t realize how much emergency services volunteers sacrifice in order to help others but I think this event brings greater attention to their efforts and we need to continue to recognize their contributions. We sincerely appreciate all the volunteers and members of our community who contributed to the response efforts as a whole. It truly was a community effort.”
Ashe County Fire Marshal Josh Steelman stated that over 130 individuals were on scene fighting the fire.
“The majority of those individuals were volunteers,” said Steelman. “We want to recognize everyone who helped and give credit for their efforts.”
Community members and owners of the Jefferson Station Jen Byland and Taylor Lonon opened their doors for firefighters and first responders. They handed out water and allowed access to their restroom facilities.
Sept. 14
Parking lot altercation leads to shooting at McDonald’s
A shooting in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Sunday evening happened after a parking lot altercation over a door ding escalated to a Florida man shooting another man.
According to Det. Matt Dillard with the West Jefferson Police Department, a call was received referencing a gunshot at McDonald’s on Sunday evening. Law enforcement officers arrived on scene and detained two subjects, one of which had a gunshot wound to his leg. The call was received at 6:54 p.m.
“An investigation confirmed that an altercation took place that left one man with a gunshot wound that was being treated with non life-threatening injuries,” Dillard said.
Dillard said that the altercation started over a door ding on the suspect’s vehicle.
“It started off as a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation and a gun was pulled,” Dillard said.
The suspect arrested was Michael Joseph Sokolosky, Jr., 21, of St. Petersburg, Fla. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon to inflict serious injury, going armed to the terror of the people and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
According to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Sokolosky Jr. is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
The name of the shooting victim was not released.
Sept. 28
Randy Marion Automotive Group acquires Ashe County Ford
Ashe County Ford is now under new ownership after Randy Marion Automotive Group officially took over dealership operations on Sept. 22.
Randy Marion operates dealerships in Mooresville, Huntersville, Statesville, Hickory, Wilkesboro and now adds his first dealership in the High Country with the acquisition of Ashe County Ford from former owners Jeff and Amy Dollar.
“Randy is always looking to expand and grow his company and he is always looking for those opportunities. When you’re looking for those opportunities, you’re looking for stores that have a good reputation and have been established for a while and it just so happened that Jeff was looking to get out and we were able to come to terms and purchase the store from him,” said Josh Harrold, the new general manager of the dealership. “Change is hard sometimes but in all honesty, you couldn’t ask for a better person to work for than Randy. He truly cares about his employees and takes care of them and it’s a great company to work for.”
Under the Randy Marion banner of vehicle dealerships, they operate around 13 or 14 different franchises according to Harrold.
“I’m really happy to be a part of it and happy that Randy purchased the store up here. I’ve always wanted to live up on the New River here anyway, it’s probably my favorite place to go to camp, kayak, fish or hang out. It’s such a peaceful place,” Harrold said.
One big change people will notice is an increasing number of vehicles for sale on the lot.
“People have gotten so used to lots empty of cars, that will be a huge change to keep the lots full. We’ve got 1,500 to 1,600 used cars that we can pull from the other stores and bring them up here if customers go online and see something, we can bring it to this Randy Marion location for the customer’s convenience. It works out to the benefit of everybody,” Harrold said.
Harrold says that staff members seem to be really excited about the new ownership despite the uncertainty of change.
“I have been through it at the Wilkesboro dealership, but I’ve told everyone here things will get better with Randy. He’s going to help you any way he can and you’ll probably make more money because of it,” he said. “Everybody has been super welcoming here to me and has helped me tremendously and I appreciate that very much. It was hard for me too because I have worked in Wilkesboro for 19 years and that was a big change for me.”
Harrold grew up in Millers Creek and wants people to know that while the name might have changed, customers can expect the same great dealership experience from familiar faces that they have come to know in the community.
“We’re excited to be up on the mountain and excited to grow the business,” Harrold said.
Oct. 26
High Country Performing Arts Academy dancers invited to NASCAR race
A group of young dancers from the High Country Performing Arts Academy will get the opportunity of a lifetime to perform in front of a big crowd at a major sporting event.
The dancers have been invited to perform at this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Xfinity 500, at Martinsville Speedway.
The Oct. 30 performance was made possible after a talent booking agent for NASCAR discovered some of the dance routines that had been choreographed and taught by Suzanne Rieder, who is the Director of Dance at the High Country Performing Arts Academy. The dancers that will be heading to Martinsville this weekend range in age from five-years-old all the way up to 17.
The dancers will perform a 15-minute set at the Fan Midway at the track at noon before the race begins. The dance set will feature six original routines choreographed by Rieder. The routines include tap, jazz and hip-hop dances.
According to Rieder, this will be the first professional-level performance for these students and they have been working hard to prepare for this moment since they began rehearsing at the beginning of August. The HCPAA dancers who will be performing are Bellamy Eldreth, Brynlee Calhoun, Raelynn Goodman, Everly Miller, Kaiyah Miller, Landrey Carpenter, Charlotte Lambert, Andie Kate Brown, Everly Flanagan, Meridy Brown, Collins Brown, Alexa Presnell, Scotlyn Johnson, Macie Beard, Arabella Hanson, Drew Johnson, Karleigh Holt, Ella Lambert, Melody Pierce, Alayna Lovell, Hadley Goss, Callie Goodman, Emery Barr, Carley Bentley, and Jillian Miller.
High Country Performing Arts Academy offers both group and individual training in dance and theatre for youth and adults. Their inaugural theatre production will be the award-winning play, “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe, with performances in January 2024. More information about High Country Performing Arts Academy can be found on their website at www.hcpaa.com.
Nov. 16
Vehicle crashes through Badger Funeral Home chapel
A truck drove through a brick wall into the chapel at Badger Funeral Home in downtown West Jefferson on Thursday morning, Nov. 10.
According to West Jefferson Chief of Police Brad Jordan, Sean Blevins was driving the truck and said he lost consciousness while driving and woke up in the building.
Owners Josh and Holly Roten said they were “grateful nobody was hurt and that it was just brick and wood and that can be replaced.”
Employees for Badger Funeral Home were inside the building at the time right beside where the truck drove through. There were no injuries to the driver or to the employees inside.
Nov. 16
Becka Wonsick signs to WCU for softball
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Ashe County High School senior Becka Wonsick, along with her family, friends, teachers and coaches, signed to Western Carolina University for softball.
Wonsick stated that she is excited for this next chapter in her life and that it will be a dream come true to play D1 softball.
“I want to thank all my coaches, travel coaches, my principals, my friends, family and just everyone,” said Wonsick. “Thank you for all of the support.”
In addition to softball, Wonsick has also been an athlete for the ACHS JV and varsity basketball teams.
Dec. 7
A symbol of hope: Safe Haven Baby Box completed at ACSO
In January of 2022, Sheriff B. Phil Howell, DSS Director Tracie McMillan and Randy Rhodes stood before the Ashe County Board of Commissioners with hearts full of compassion, asking for the approval of something the state of North Carolina had never seen before; a Safe Haven Baby Box. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the project came to fruition at the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office with a special dedication and blessing.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a way for mothers, or fathers, to safely and anonymously surrender their baby if they feel they do not have the means to take care of and raise them. A number of infants are abandoned after birth, often times in a place where they cannot receive the proper care they need. The baby boxes provide an effective way to surrender a child and ensure both their safety and well-being. Overall, there are 127 Baby Boxes across the nation.
Once a baby is placed in the blanketed, heated and camera monitored box, the door will lock and an alarm will ring in the 911 dispatch center. Once the door is open, three phone calls are made immediately to the Sheriff’s Office 911 Center, Ashe Department of Social Services and Ashe Memorial Hospital. In less than 60 seconds, an official will retrieve the child from the box and they will then be transported to AMH or handed to a DSS worker. Each baby will be examined for any injuries and their well-being will be assessed. No cameras are placed outside of the box which keeps the identity of the parent anonymous.
After the approval from the BOC, plans were underway to construct the box at the Sheriff’s Office. Funding for the box began shortly after and was 100 percent received by donations. A goal of $25,000 was set and in a swift amount of time, the goal was met with the help of churches, businesses, individuals and more. Badges of Ashe led the receiving of donations and Howell said that this could not have been made possible without them.
“We started receiving donations on Jan. 26 of this year,” said Badges of Ashe President Michele Baldwin. “By Feb. 14, we had reached our first goal of $10,000. By May 5, we reached our $25,000 goal. As of now, we have raised $29,495.46.”
The idea of a box in Ashe County was lead by Rhodes, who stated that it would become a symbol of hope, not just for the county, but for the country as a whole.
“We stand in front of, what I think, is the world’s first ‘hope machine,’” said Rhodes. “This machine, used properly, gives hope to everyone it effects. It gives hope to the person giving the child up and that they can maybe turn their life around. It gives hope to the child and that it can be taken care of. It also gives hope to people who wish to adopt. We hang our hat on hope.”
