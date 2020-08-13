RALEIGH — Cullie Tarleton has been reappointed as a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Tarleton will continue representing Division 11 which consists of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. He originally joined the board in 2017.
Tarleton brings decades of leadership experience in communications and broadcasting to the board as a retired senior vice president and general manager of WBT, WBTV and WCCB-TV. He also served in the N.C. General Assembly from 2007 to 2010 and served on various boards of directors for nonprofit and charitable organizations.
He will work with NCDOT staff to make decisions about transportation policies and priorities. He serves with 19 others from across the state who represent NCDOT’s 14 highway divisions and six areas of statewide interest.
Cooper appoints members representing the 14 highway divisions while the speaker of the N.C. House and the N.C. Senate President Pro-Tempore each appoint three at-large members.
Tarleton is a native of Union County and resident of Blowing Rock. He is also a veteran of the N.C. National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves.
