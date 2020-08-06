JEFFERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC has teamed up with Mountain Roots Farm and several of the organization's food pantry partners in Ashe County to launch a diabetes prevention program this summer.
Identified households are receiving a monthly diabetes-appropriate food package that includes locally grown fresh produce and text message-based health education.
The diabetes prevention program, Farm Fresh, began in May, with a collaboration between three food pantries: Jefferson United Methodist Church, Ashe Really Cares and Ashe Outreach Ministries.
Staff and volunteers at the food pantries are using the CDC’s six question screening survey to identify individuals and households at-risk for diabetes. Those identified as at-risk are given the option to participate.
“We were excited for the opportunity to introduce new health initiatives into our food pantry,” said Ashley Church, the staff lead for this project at Jefferson United Methodist Church. “Our congregation is a champion supporter of our food pantry and new ideas. We want to encourage healthy food access and felt that this program was a wonderful way to introduce fresh produce and education. We are also thrilled to build connections with local farmers in our community and seek out opportunities for the future."
The idea for the collaborative began during a conversation among local food pantries in January. The food pantries shared that they regularly receive requests for fresh fruits and vegetables and health education programs.
“Households with limited financial resources frequently have to make trade-offs between food and other basic necessities such as housing, utilities, medicine, and transportation,” said Amanda Hege, MPH, RDN and nutrition educator at Second Harvest. “These households are at a higher risk for developing chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes and are at an increased risk for being infected with and experiencing complications from COVID-19.”
While the planning for Farm Fresh began prior to the novel coronavirus, the food pantries quickly adapted the program to meet community needs and keep everyone safe.
The fresh produce shares are prepared on the farm and distributed to households via an outdoor, contactless drive thru. The text-message health education program offers a unique opportunity to provide tailored health education without the need for in-person interaction.
“Farm Fresh is a pilot program that will help us understand the process for food pantries to purchase produce directly from a local farm and the health outcomes of providing fresh produce and text-message education to households at risk for diabetes” said Hege. “If this works well, it will help us identify a process for partnering farms with pantries, and we will have a new way of providing tailored health education for individuals who may not have access to the internet or reliable transportation.”
The produce shares include items such as half runner beans, cabbage, summer squash, green onions, tomatoes and cucumbers. Participants have shared that they “love all the fresh vegetables” and have not seen this much fresh, quality produce in years.
Farm Fresh connects the dots between increasing access to healthy foods and supporting small-scale fruit and vegetable growers in rural, Western NC.
For those interested in supporting the program, food pantries are accepting volunteers and donations. People can show support by offering time, food or funds in the following ways:
For more information about volunteer opportunities at Jefferson United Methodist Church, call Ashley Church at (336) 846-9512 or email jeffersonumc@skybest.com. Donations are accepted Monday through Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. or mailed to PO Box 236, Jefferson, NC 28640
For more information about volunteer opportunities at Ashe Really Cares, please call Pat Miller at (336) 846-5234 or email ashereallycares@gmail.com. All donations are accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. (except from noon until 1 p.m. each day).
For more information about volunteer opportunities at Ashe Outreach Ministries, please call (336) 385-1314 or email applegarth@skybest.com. All donations are accepted by mailing a check to PO Box 157 Creston, NC 28615.
If you are interested in participating in the program, contact Amanda at Second Harvest at ahege@secondharvest.org.
This project is made possible thanks to the collaborative partnership in Ashe County and funding from Resourceful Communities, the NC Alliance for Health, and USDA's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP-Ed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.