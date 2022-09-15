Volunteer Breakfast.jpg

Front row, left to right: Evelyn Colvard, Lynn Osborne, Nila Johnston, Carol Osborne, Mary Jane Rich, Shirley Stone, Betty Thompson, Linda Farthing, Jerry Elledge, Elizabeth Hull, and Carolyn Sheets (Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Representative). Back row, left to right: Ray Boone, Philip Osborne, Arnold Lakey, Ray Rich, Bill Cardwell, Lori McNeil, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Representative, Arlen Rash (Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Representative), and Mark Byrd (Wilkes County Schools).

 Photo by Bethany Swaim

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.