WILKESBORO - The annual Walker Center Volunteer Breakfast took place on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to honor those who help with the season shows and school events program. The School Events program is celebrating its 35th year, and the Walker Center Season Shows is celebrating its 39th season. The Walker Center began with a ribbon cutting on Aug. 24, 1984.
“This is an invitation-only event to honor the volunteers who are essential to the success of the Walker Center,” says Tabitha Hudler, Walker Center director. It is a pleasure to gather with these individuals that do so much to make this a success.”
Walker Center School Shows volunteers are Ray Boone, Bill Cardwell, Linda Church, Minter Cleary, Terry Cleary, Jim Davenport, Laura Davenport, Reggie Eller, Linda Farthing, Linda Handy, Mary Henderson, James Huffman, Nila Johnston, Arnold Lakey, Louise Livingston, Kathy McLelland, Joey Ortiz, Carol Osborne, Ray Rich, Mary Jane Rich, and Betty Thompson.
Walker Center Season Shows volunteers are Audrey Anderson, Karenelle Ashley, Chris Boone, Ray Boone, Linda Church, Evelyn Colvard, Jerry Elledge, Rebekah Gardner, Leon Haymore, Adam Holloway, Ernie Holloway, Karen Holloway, Lynn Osborne, Philip Osborne, Jason Pilkington, Gary Stone, Shirley Stone, Betty Thompson, Betty Warren, and Cole Wright.
Guests included representatives from Wilkes County Schools and representatives from sponsors Atrium Health.
Hudler added, “This is the first year in three long years that we have been able to honor our Walker Center school show and season show volunteers for their efforts. It was so nice to have them back willing and eager as always! Volunteering is about giving; it’s about service to others, bringing the community together, making a difference, being hands-on, having a mission, loving others, and celebrating together. These volunteers are wonderful examples of what it takes to make us all a part of the Wilkes Community College family.”
With the help of dedicated volunteers, the Walker Center has provided over 500,000 students with first-class cultural experiences, including live theater and music and the annual MerleFest School Day, which is offered to students free of charge. The 2022-23 School Events program will offer seven shows and MerleFest School Day. These shows are Diggery Dino, Gizmo’s Fun and Science Show, Puppy Pals, Broadway’s Next Hit Musical, The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, Tales as Tall as the Sky, and Prismatic Laser Show: Anti-bullying show.
The 2022-23 Season Shows began on Friday, September 9, with Croce Plays Croce. The remaining season shows will bring a diverse mix of world-class entertainment with Lonestar; Charles Billingsley’s It’s Christmas Time Again Tour; comedian Karen Mills; Malpass Brothers, Appalachian Road Show, and Teea Goans; and Sail On: A tribute to the Beach Boys; as well as two additional feature shows, Prismatic Magic Laser Winter Holiday Celebration and Ladies 80’s Night with The Breakfast Club.
The John A. Walker Community Center is proud to be this region’s premier venue for cultural experience in Wilkes and surrounding areas and the preferred gathering place for meetings, weddings, receptions, conventions, banquets, and parties.
For more information about the School Events program or the Walker Center Season Shows, call (336) 838-6260 or email walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu. Visit online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
