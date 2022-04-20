Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
April 19, 2012
Bikers from all over the High Country rode into West Jefferson on Saturday to participate in the Riders of Faith Motorcycle Rally.
The Christian bike club, Riders of Faith, hosted the event in the Faith Fellowship parking lot on Saturday and welcomed approximately 40 bikes throughout the day.
There was a nominal fee for the ride, a meal and door prizes, but the purpose wasn’t to raise money.
“We just wanted to have a good day of fellowship and let bikers know that they are welcome at our church and that we support them,” said Jerry Evans, a minister with the club.
Evans said they wanted to do the event at the lowest cost possible just to offer a fun day for bikers and the club. He said the event couldn’t have gone better.
“For a new group and the first time we’ve had this event, if I had sat down and written a script for how the day should go, it would’ve gone just like it did,” said Evans. “We got the chance to witness about Christ to a lot of people.”
Approximately 30 bikes went on the ride and more than 40 bikes and riders were in attendance throughout the day. Riders came in from Ashe, Watauga, Wilkes and Lenoir.
More than 50 door prizes were given away at the event. Every person who registered and was still present during the drawings received a door prize. Prizes ranged from restaurant gift certificates to leather jackets and vests and cleaning gift packs from area auto parts stores.
Evans said the club was very thankful to all the sponsors and those who donated items for the door prizes. “We wanted to thank NAPA Auto Parts in West Jefferson, CCS Yamaha in Jefferson, Smoky Mountain Barbecue, Hardee’s of Jefferson, Yamaha of Wilkesboro and Hill River Cycles for their support,” said Evans.
Evans said they would like to have another rally in the fall if they can get enough support.
April 24, 2014
In order to expand his West Jefferson business, Boondocks Brewing Tap Room owner Gary Brown plans to purchase Geno’s Restaurant by the end of April and to turn that building into a brewery.
Since opening Boondocks at 108 S. Jefferson Ave. in downtown West Jefferson in August 2012, Brown said he had noticed the need for more room moving forward.
“It did not take long before we realized that we were going to need more space to achieve some of our long-term goals,” Brown said in a news release. “We have doubled our brewing capacity to keep up with demand, but without a lot more space and a larger system, we will not be able to increase capacity again.”
According to Brown, Boondocks can seat nearly 200 guests at a time, but with Boondocks’ frequently hosting special events, banquets and parties, the restaurant and tap room have been forced to turn customers away on some occasions.
The renovation of Geno’s, located at 302 S. Jefferson Ave., is planned to begin this summer, and if all goes according to Brown’s plans, the new Boondocks Brewing Brew Haus will open sometime this fall. The Brew Haus will not compete directly with Boondocks as a restaurant; rather, it will serve as an extension of Boondocks’ brewery and will host special events.
The addition of a new brewery in West Jefferson means the town must say goodbye to a well-established restaurant in Geno’s.
“The past several years have been challenging,” said Geno’s co-owners Ronnie and Janet Waln and Michael and Terry Hodges. “We have been working hard to revitalize the business, but we feel that its best days are behind it now.”
“We would like to thank our loyal customers and friends that have been coming to Geno’s faithfully over all these years,” the owners said in a statement. “We will miss you and thank you for your support. Gary (Brown) has assured us that you will be well taken care of at Boondocks with the same dedication and commitment. It is bittersweet to reach this point, but we are excited to see what Gary and the Boondocks team will do, and some of us will be seeing you at Boondocks. God bless you all.”
April 21, 2016
Ashe County Middle School students had the opportunity to show off their hard work at the Ashe County Public Library April 15 as part of the middle school’s Lion Team night.
Leeann Cronk, seventh-grade math and science teacher at ACMS, said the night was possible thanks to a grant from Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation.
“Back over the summer, I wrote a Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation Bright Ideas grant and I was awarded that grant,” Cronk said. “It’s called ‘Race to the Moon: Not Because it’s Easy, but Because it’s Hard,’ based off of President (John F.) Kennedy’s famous speech when he challenged us to go to the moon by the end of the 1960s.”
One of the two components students presented during the evening was scaled-down models of space vessels. The difficulty of the project was the model versions had to be precise replicas in terms of scale size.
“We have one student who did a one-to-one scale, but most people scaled down. The students should be able to tell you what their scale factor was. They’re being graded on the proportionality of their rocket or artifact, in addition to neatness and attention to detail.”
Not only did the students have to replicate their vessel, they had to learn something special about their vessel, as well.
“The satellite I built is called Pioneer 5 and it is a spin-stabilized space probe that was launched in 1960,” said seventh-grader Wil Simmons. “When it was launched into space, it collected a total of 3 million binary bits of data by the time connection was lost.”
The second component of the evening also revolved around a staple of the 1960s.
“Our advisory unit was ‘The Twilight Zone,’” said Cronk. “Every week, the children would watch an episode of the old ‘Twilight Zone’ and then we would do activities for the rest of the week based off of that. Sometimes they would do things about cryptography. One of the episodes, the characters were little tiny people and we did a whole thing on scale factor and what not, different things with games from the episode ‘Kick the Can.’
“Every week they would have a different theme and the team teachers would collectively work and collaborate and come up with activities, educational activities, academic activities based off of the episode they watched on Monday.”
The component had scaled-down versions of specific episodes and briefly explained their correlation to education.
“In just a few weeks, we’ll start building and shooting off model rockets and that’s what most of what their funding goes toward,” Cronk said.
