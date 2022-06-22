Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
June 21, 2012
Three Ashe County women attended the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence Biennial Conference to voice their opposition to domestic violence, and one of them returned home with a statewide award for her work against domestic violence.
Stacy Cox, A Safe Home for Everyone case manager and court advocate, Deanna Walters, a survivor and ASHE volunteer, and Robin Falkner, program director for ASHE, participated in the event May 22-24 in Raleigh.
Cox and Walters, along with Assistant U.S. District Attorney Kimlani Ford, were the featured plenary speakers on May 22, at an event titled, “Federal Domestic Violence Crimes — A Case Study.”
“The talk highlighted the successful collaboration between a survivor, domestic violence advocate and a federal prosecutor leading to the conviction of Robbie P. Howell for committing federal domestic violence crimes, as well as highlighted how domestic violence cases can be prosecuted on a federal level,” said Falkner.
According to Falkner, this was the third time Cox, Walters and Ford shared their collaboration with an audience, with their fi rst two talks held at the Federal Domestic Violence Conference in Greensboro in 2011.
“Through these talks, they hope to educate advocates, attorneys and survivors about federal domestic violence crimes,” said Falkner.
“A success is not always as obvious as the FBI case,” said Cox. “A success is when a woman walks into our office, thinking she has no hope, no options and no self worth, but walks out standing a little taller with a smile on her face and laughter in her voice. That is a success.”
During the conference, on May 23, Cox received the Kit Gruelle Peace Award. Falkner said Cox received this award for her outstanding and committed advocacy work at ASHE.
“Kit Gruelle has done so much in the fight for domestic violence,” said Cox. “She is my hero and to have received an award in her namesake is humbling, to say the least. It is also a reminder that there is still a lot of work to be done and a stark reminder of why we do this work.
“It is not for the glory, but to be a voice for those who have lost theirs,” Cox continued. “It is to remind us that we must keep advocating until perceptions change; until laws change.”
The award recognizes an individual victim’s advocate who has gone above and beyond in providing direct services to survivors of domestic violence.Empowering hardworking, loyal and dedicated are a few of the words that can be used to describe this person, read a statement about the award.
This award is one of four “Above and Beyond” awards given annually by NCCADV.
June 26, 2014
A Broadway hit musical, “Les Miserables,” will be brought to the stage at the Ashe Civic Center, opening at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, presented by the Ashe County Little Theatre.
Directed by Michael Yelton, the show will feature 40 cast members, 15 crew members and an orchestra.
Yelton said individuals throughout the region will not want to miss this presentation.
“It is a multiple Tony Award winner,” he said. “It has been around since 1974 and is just an incredibly wonderful music event. The music itself is spectacular.”
He said it also shows a “very poignant story of love and redemption.”
Yelton said things have gone fairly smoothly as they’ve been preparing for the show; however, he mentioned that they’ve been working hard on the music.
“We began with the music,” he said. “It took just six weeks on the music alone. This is incredibly difficult music. It’s actually an opera. There are only three lines of spoken dialogue. The rest is sung.”
He said some of the music is incredibly difficult, but “we have some incredible voices.”
Local actors from the region are included in the show, including some singers and actors from the Ashe and Watauga high schools and honors chorus classes, Appalachian State University, Lees-McRae College and some veteran actors in principal roles.
“This show has proved to be an exciting challenge, and everyone involved is working to make this one of the most memorable offerings of our theater season,” Kimberley Isler, producer of the show, said.
“This is a monumental event for Ashe County Little Theatre,” Yelton said.
“We’ve never tried anything of this magnitude. People will be astounded by how wonderful the show is.”
June 23, 2016
Bryson Trivette doesn’t let a little thing like having the lack of use from his right arm get in the way of his ability to play baseball.
Trivette, who is 10 years old, was one of the pitchers for Ashe County’s All-Star team that played in the Will Dicus Memorial Baseball Tournament June 19 at Boone’s Industrial Fields.
He helped pitch Ashe County to a 17-10 victory over Watauga Equip in its final game of the tournament.
“We were glad to have him,” Trivette’s all-star coach Cam Huestess said. “He can play the outfield or the infield and he has never slowed anybody down.”
Trivette’s left arm is fully developed, but his right arm isn’t. The fingers aren’t big enough to grip a baseball on his right hand, but that doesn’t stop Trivette from pitching with his left arm.
Instead, he made an adjustment that is identical to former Major League pitcher Jim Abbott made when he was pitching in the big leagues.
Trivette starts his windup with the ball in his left hand and his glove resting on his right arm.
When he releases the ball, he quickly slides his left hand into the glove so he can catch the ball. If he had to field the ball, he can field the ball with his glove, then take the glove off to free his left hand to throw the runner out.
Abbott did the same thing while pitching with the Angels and Yankees during his major league career.
Trivette said it’s not hard to get the ball from his right arm to his left hand and actually saw Abbott do the move, which inspired him.
Trivette learned to do all of that this season.
“He played on a different team than mine during the regular season,” Huestess said. “I have seen him play over the years and if you’re not paying attention, you will not even notice he has a handicap. He’s that fluid with it.”
Trivette, who attends Blue Ridge Elementary School, started playing baseball when he was 4 years old.
He hits for himself and says playing the field and batting has about the same degree of difficulty, but prefers to be batting than being in the field.
Trivette would also rather not be known for his disability and instead, just wants to be known as “one of the guys.”
“He doesn’t really think about it,” Trivette’s mother, Heidi Wall, said. “He worries when some people ask him or say something to him, but he just goes with the flow.”
“We’ve been to games and people have said that that kid is pretty awesome and they don’t even notice he had a handicap because he handles it so well,” Huestess said. “It’s never an excuse and, if anything, it’s a reason not to be noticed in his book. He handles it much better than I could, that’s for sure.”
Trivette doesn’t limit himself to baseball. He also plays football and basketball.
“He plays all sports, but it never holds him back,” Wall said.
Wall was a little more concerned about Trivette’s safety when he plays football, but said it hasn’t been a problem so far.
“It worries me, but he’s always done great,” she said.
