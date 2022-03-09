Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
March 8, 2012
For the third time in four years, Annette Bednosky will be representing the United States in a distance running competition.
Bednosky will be part of the six-member women’s team competing April 22 at the 26th International Association of Ultrarunners World Championship in Seregno, Italy. Bednosky will be running 100 kilometers, or about 62 miles, and will be hoping to help her team improve its silver medal showing at last year’s world championship.
Bednosky flies out of Charlotte the Wednesday before the race, making a stop in Newark before going on to Milan. She’ll bus from the airport into Milan to catch a train to Seregno. The race is at 10 a.m. local time that Sunday.
“I’m very excited, but I’m more nervous this time around because it’ll be my third 100K and each one gets harder,” said Bednosky, a guidance counselor at Ashe County High. “I’m learning how to work harder. I’m learning how to work and how my body responds to it. In a way it makes it easier, but it also lets me channel some of that energy of trying to figure it out into the actual mental, physical racing.”
Bednosky said her two previous 100K races and participation have enabled her to understand more of the culture that goes with a world championship. Discarding water bottles to the road, for example, is a different way of racing. She’s also got a better feel for handling all the other things that go into a race other than the actual running – aid stations, nutrition before and during the race, even the kind of water bottles she would prefer.
“I’ve got confidence in my legs, that they’re not going to fall out from underneath me after 50 miles pounding pavement,” Bednosky said. “As along as I train right, my body will hold together. I’m not worried about my body falling apart although I know it could.”
March 13, 2014
For the kids and adults of Generations Adult Day Health Center, the smiles and laughs are real — but more importantly, so are the lessons learned.
“That interaction with adults helps kids understand and be more comfortable with people different than them, or adults as they age,” Ashe Services for Aging’s Intergenerational Program Director Jessica Carter said. “But it’s special for the adults too, especially the elderly, because they love those interactions with the kids.”
Ashe Services for Aging has provided services to the county’s senior citizens since the late 1970s, but the group expanded their offerings with the founding of Generations in 1997, a program that offers adults that need caregivers during the day a safe, caring and structured environment.
Currently serving 29 adults between 18 and 91 years old, Carter said the center provides its adult clients games and crafts, personal care, the provision and maintenance of medications as well as outside trips.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Carter said. “Bingo, word games, bowling and parachute play and once a month we do a presentation on health and wellbeing.”
But Carter said its the intergenerational aspect of the Generations that makes it special.
“The adults here have daily opportunities to interact with the children in the adjacent child development center,” Carter said. “It gives them an opportunity to nurture, care and provide for the kids, and they really thrive off the energy that the kids bring into the room.”
But the kids may benefit from the interaction as much as the adults, Carter said. “They have a chance to learn that it’s OK to play and interact with the elderly,” Carter said. “There is a different kind of interaction with each of these age groups and it helps them to be accepting of the differences in people.”
And while the differences in age and developmental level have to be taken into account when planning activities — kids like to “get up and go,” Carter said — the program has been successful in bringing these generations together.
March 10, 2016
Students at Blue Ridge Elementary School took part in a nationwide effort, called “ReadQuest,” on Feb. 26.
They joined hundreds of thousands of students in Renaissance Learning’s celebration that encourages students to read as much as they can in one single day. ReadQuest celebrates students as they read books. Each child reads a book and then completes an Accelerated Reader quiz or alternate comprehension activity.
It is a fun-filled event that enables students to join with others across the nation in a shared challenge, all the while engaging in valuable reading practice, officials for the event said.
Blue Ridge Elementary School Principal Callie Grubb said that 489 students participated in this year’s national day of reading.
Sixty additional students took part this year over last year’s event.
“I am incredibly proud of the students at Blue Ridge Elementary,” Grubb said. “Our student leaders worked hard to participate in this celebration, and they show value in the importance of reading in their futures.” All participants received a certificate of national participation for their effort.
