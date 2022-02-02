Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Feb. 2, 2012
West Jefferson was recognized with two awards for the North Carolina Main Street Program in 2012, according to a Feb. 2, 2012 edition of the Ashe Mountain Times.
The infamous cows in front of the Ashe County Cheese Plant were recognized for promotion, while the Downtown Property Enhancement Collaboration was recognized in the design category for a fence at the corner of Main Street and Third Avenue.
Matthew Levi, the town planner in West Jefferson who made each of the nominations, said he was ecstatic.
“That’s the first time we’ve ever won anything. There were four categories, and we won two of the four,” Levi said.
Feb. 2, 2014
Ashe County Schools recognized Mountain View Elementary School principal David Blackburn as Ashe County Schools Principal of the Year in 2014 for the second year in a row, according to a Feb. 6, 2014 edition of the Ashe Mountain Times.
“I enjoy working with the Mountain View students, parents, teachers and support staff,” Blackburn said according to the 2014 article. “This award is a combined effort and a direct reflection of what everyone has done and is doing to make Mountain View a school of success.”
According to the article, the award was judged on criteria including the admiration and respect of students, teachers and parents, recognizes outstanding leadership in North Carolina schools and the role principals play in creating environments conducive to academic excellence.
Blackburn would go on to a regional competition for the statewide competition, The State Wells Fargo Principal of the Year.
Feb. 4, 2016
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory paid a visit to American Emergency Vehicles in Jefferson on Feb. 1, 2016 according to a Feb. 4, 2016 edition of the Ashe Mountain Times.
According to the article, McCrory spoke with the Ashe Mountain Times and said he first heard about the success of AEV in 2008, and when he visited that year he said he was “amazed at the innovation of the workers and the talent of the workers.”
The 2016 article stated that AEV President Randy Hanson said the facility built approximately 1,300 emergency vehicles per year at that time.
McCrory made a speech after a tour of the AEV facility, emphasizing the skilled labor of AEV’s employees and the shortage of skilled workers in the state.
At the end of his speech, the article said McCrory promoted the Connect NC Bond referendum on the 2016 primary election ballot, which he said was important because it would support spending money in education that will train people in areas suffering from a shortage of skilled labor.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
