March 29, 2012
When Meachele Martin of Crumpler lost her husband, Ray, to cancer she needed to find an outlet to help her cope with the long, and arduous grieving process.
She found that comfort through the serenity of being close to nature and the outdoors, which had become a favorite pastime for the family.
“I hiked because I needed to grieve,” said Martin. “I would go out in the middle of the night to hike. I just couldn’t sleep because I was grieving. I didn’t want to bother my kids either, so I just went into the woods. It was just easier.”
Ray Martin died in September 2010. In addition to Meachele, he is also survived by three sons: Shaun, Bradley and Eric. His passing was almost too much for her to handle. She wanted to find a way to manage her loss, and where life’s journey would now take her.
Following a dream she had shared with her husband to hike the entire 2,180 miles of the Appalachian Trail, Meachele decided she would go it alone to deal with the recent emotional turmoil, and to honor their common vision.
With her mind firmly set, Meachele quit her job as a CNA at Ashe Memorial Hospital, and began bracing herself for the journey ahead.
Not long after making the decision, she began a five month training period that included seven and eight mile hikes on Mt. Rogers in Virginia three to four times a week.
The odds of Meachele finishing the trail were against her. The Appalachian Trail begins in Northern Georgia and ends on the summit of the Katahdin in Maine.
“Only 25 percent of those who start the trail actually finish it,” said Meachele. “I read the other day, that within the first 30 miles, nine out of 10 people quit. That’s before they take on the first major mountain. The number of women finishing it, especially middle aged, is even lower.”
Over the next seven months, Meachele could be found hugging the trail’s course and never took more than a few days off from hiking as she set out to compete her quest before the early New England winter arrived in Maine.
Meachele, along with her hiker’s family, finally reached the summit of the Katahdin on Sept. 28, just in time, as sheer exhaustion had begun to overwhelm her.
“I was like, ‘I did it, now what,’” recalls Meachele. “I can remember the night before, I was thinking, I finally did this, knowing so few people have done it.”
April 3, 2014
Ashe County Middle School hosted the Buckeye Donkey Basketball game on Monday, March 24, to the delight of the more than 700 attendees.
The game featured a blue team and a red team, consisting of teachers, central office staff, parents and Ashe County Schools Superintendent Todd Holden.
The blue team was victorious, defeating the red team 18 to 14.
“The highlight of the night was seeing many riders bucked off of their donkeys,” said Mitchell Mash, ACMS athletic director.
Half-time festivities included children 12 years old and younger taking free donkey rides.
Approximately 695 tickets were sold and children five years old and younger were admitted for free.
“We raised just over $3,000 after all of our expenses were paid,” Mash said.
“Because of the great support from the school system and the community, we plan to host Buckeye Donkey Ball next year too,” he said.
March 31, 2016
Ashe County’s girls’ soccer team not only faced visiting North Wilkes in a Mountain Valley Conference showdown March 24, but also faced a wind that made things difficult for both teams.
Ashe County still managed to claim a 3-1 victory over North Wilkes, but needed to work a little harder to get it than in past seasons, when the Huskies have dominated the Vikings.
Ashe, facing the wind, scratched out a 1-0 lead in the first half following a Becca Bowers goal with 20:26 left.
“Wind can be the great equalizer up on this field,” Ashe coach Wes Rousseau said. “We usually get a pretty rough tailwind coming through the mountains. It’s been on our side some times and it’s worked against us.”
North Wilkes’ goal was also scored against the wind when Lauryn Turner broke away from everybody else on the field. Her goal tied the game 1-1 with 25:28 left in the game.
“They had a girl up top that was good and they could play her long,” Rousseau said. “We were putting some new people into some new defensive positions when our sweeper Mahala (Land) went out and that caused us a little trouble. They are also a much improved team from last year.”
It didn’t take long for Ashe County to retake the lead. Valerie Keys put the Huskies in front 2-1 with 23:43 left in the game.
Ashe finished off the Vikings with another Keys goal, this time off a crossing pass from Melissa Ramos with 16:54 left in the game.
Ashe kept the pressure on the Vikings for most of the second half. Ramos nearly had two other goals, one that hit one of the goalposts and another that was just wide of the goal.
“We had a lot more looks and we’ve got to do a better job of finishing,” Rousseau said. “There will be game where we may only get one or two of those shots instead of 15 or 16 or those shots. We have to be more efficient in scoring against those teams.”
Ashe County had a scary moment when goalkeeper Izzy Alvarez collided with a North Wilkes player and had to be carried off the fi eld. Rousseau said she had a bad thigh bruise and should be able to return on March 29 when the Huskies host West Wilkes. Alvarez was replaced by Katelyn Tester, who finished the game.
