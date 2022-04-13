Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
April 12, 2012
The inner beauty of a community was not the only quality that swelled to the surface at Ashe County High Saturday night, as more than 20 local models took to the stage for the inaugural Season of Hope Fashion Show.
Presented by A Safe Home for Everyone and the Threads of Hope clothing shop, the domestic violence programs of the Ashe County Partnership for Children, the show was held to raise donations, as well as awareness for sexual and domestic violence.
Ashe County High also played a benevolent role, opening its doors at no expense.
More than 100 people attended the show, said Robin Falkner, program director for ASHE. An official total in proceeds is around $1,143.
Moments before the models took to the stage, Falkner explained the fashion show was months in the making and was a lead up to Sexual Assault Awareness month in April.
Through various channels, Falkner said ASHE works to “educate a community,” and “empower victims to become survivors.
“As we approach another season, we are also approaching another season of hope,” said Falkner, “hope for safety, hope for understanding, community engagement, prevention, and a hope for change.”
Following the show, Falkner said she was pleased by the event’s overall turnout considering this was the first year ASHE had planned a signature fundraiser.
“We had no idea what to expect,” said Falkner. “Just the turnout, energy of the crowd, and how smoothly everything went made it so much fun.”
Falkner said the “initial vision” in planning the fundraiser was to “help people make a connection with how” ASHE and Threads of Hope are connected and go hand in hand in helping raise awareness of domestic violence in the community.
“It was a kick off for sexual assault awareness month, but it was also an outreach piece to let people know that we provide services for survivors of sexual assault to a large number of people,” said Falkner. “We’ve never had a large fundraiser before and was our vision was to take this idea and run with it to see the response, and to see if it can be sustainable year after year.”
April 17, 2014
Entering his third season at Western Carolina, Josh Wineberg is one of the Catamounts’ elder statesmen.
Wineberg, the former standout offensive and defensive linemen with Ashe County, is a two-year starter at Western Carolina. He started in 10 games in his freshman season at right offensive tackle, missing one game because of an injured right shoulder.
Wineberg, who is 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, started 11 games his sophomore season, which gives him 21 starts in a possible 22 games.
This spring, he was moved to left tackle to protect the quarterback’s blind side. It’s a move that does not surprise him since he has plenty of experience playing along the Catamounts’ offensive line.
“Right now, at least playing-wise, I’m one of the most experienced players on offense,” Wineberg said.
The Catamounts, coached by former Appalachian State assistant Mark Speir, have struggled in Wineberg’s two seasons. The Catamounts were 1-10 in his freshman season, and were 2-10 in 2013.
It’s not the experience any college football player wants to have, but Wineberg has experienced more that most Football Championship Subdivision players on better teams get to see. In 2013, he played against Auburn, which lost to Florida State in the national championship game that season.
Winning games is a obvious goal for Wineberg. Being recognized for his play as an all conference tackle is another.
But Wineberg also knows that getting recognition as a linemen usually means a running back has to gain over 1,000 yards, or a quarterback has to throw at least for 2,000 yards.
“When you look at the running backs’ numbers and quarterbacks numbers, they start looking at the linemen,” Wineberg said. “By end of my senior year, I’ll be highly disappointed if I don’t make an all-American or something.”
April 14, 2016
The Ashe County Heart Association held its 55th annual Heart Fund Radio Auction April 6 at Family Central and raised $14,250 for the American Heart Association.
ACHA Chairwoman Lynn Graham said she was overwhelmed with the amount of items that were available for the event.
“We get donations from local businesses and individuals,” Graham said before the auction. “We’ve got donations from some of the businesses in Boone. We have a lot of gift certificates for services and food, but we’ve also got actual items. We’ve got a number of prints hanging on the wall; we’ve got some original artwork; we’ve got hair care products, we have a vacuum cleaner; we’ve got a microwave; we’ve got beautiful furniture donated from Jim’s Corner. Hometown Furniture donated an Ashley recliner. We’ve got a variety.
“I think at last count, we had somewhere around 265 items up for auction or 270 and we’re still getting items in. People are bringing stuff in as we speak and that, of course, increases our total value. Right now, we’re somewhere in the neighborhood, value-wise, at about $28,000,” she said.
Graham added that even after all the years the auction has taken place, she’s still in awe of how Ashe County rallies to a cause.
“Ashe County has the most generous population, business and individuals,” said Graham. “These people make this stuff , donate this stuff willingly, so that we can raise money. Over the last five years, I’d say we’ve probably raised close to $100,000 with this event alone. Over the last 55 years, I couldn’t begin to guess. I think the first year they probably raised about $400, which 55 years ago, that was a lot of money.”
All the proceeds from the auction go to the American Heart Association.
“The money is used for research and education,” Graham said. “Without research and education, we wouldn’t have stints; we wouldn’t have heart valve transplants. This is very important.
“Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the U.S. Stroke is the No. 4 killer of men and women and is the No. 1 debilitating illness. Everybody has been affected, one way or another, by heart disease or stroke, and people are very generous. They help us. They know that they’re giving something of value and we really appreciate it.”
