Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
April 26, 2012
During the mid 1970s, internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Ben Long brought his Fresco style of painting to two Ashe County churches to create inspirational masterpieces that continue to draw fans of the art near and far.
On Monday, Long returned to the churches for needed touchup work, and to see how the divine illustrious works have faired in the decades passing his first brushstroke to the holy walls of St. Mary’s, of West Jefferson, and Glendale Springs’ Holy Trinity Episcopalian churches.
Ashe County Frescoes Foundation President Barbara Sears said that Long, who was unavailable for comment for this story, came to Ashe at the request of foundation members to assess minor damages.
“He was very pleased with the condition of the them,” said Sears. “These are the first Frescoes he did after he came back from (studying) in Italy, and he has a soft place in his heart for Holy Trinity and St. Mary’s, and the town.”Long, who’s praised by many as a master of the ancient art of Fresco painting, grew up in Statesville and studied at UNC Chapel Hill. According to the foundation’s website, after serving the U.S Marine Corps, he later traveled to Italy to study as an apprentice under Pietro Annigoni, who taught him the Fresco art form.Sears said after returning to the states, he approached Father Faulton Hodge, the Episcopalian priest of the two churches, in 1974 during a cocktail party in Blowing Rock about painting a fresco at the places of worship.The impact of the frescoes has had a profound impact not only on the Holy Communion, but the county’s tourism industry, as the foundation estimates that 30,000 tourists visit the churches annually.Sears believes the frescoes also bring revenue to local restaurants and downtown businesses, as tourists complete their full sample of small mountain town life.“They (the frescoes) have had a tremendous impact,” said Sears. “That is why the foundation was started three or four years ago… we thought we needed to do something to preserve them for the future.”
May 1, 2014
Jackie Parsons of Ashe County is fairly new to running in races and marathons, having only been running for about three years, but she was among four local residents who participated in last week’s Boston Marathon.
Parsons’ motivation to begin running started with her brother, Jonathan Nichols. She said she and her brother had been giving each other a hard time.
“He told me I couldn’t run to the mailbox and back, and I couldn’t,” she said.
But she soon trained for one week and ran a small 5K, placing third in her age group.
“When I came home, I was confident and I said, ‘What is the next big thing?’” Parsons said.
Her brother told her it would be qualifying for the Boston Marathon, and it wasn’t long until Parsons qualified in Charleston, S.C., for the Boston event. Parsons said she qualified for the Boston Marathon every time that she ran a marathon, but this year was the first time she ran in it.
“It was an honor to be there in Boston, especially this year,” she said.
She did a 10-week marathon training, specific to the Boston event. She had hoped to earn a good time at the race, but she got sick and said it wasn’t her best day.
“I have never DNF’ed (do not finish) a race, but I pulled out and waited,” she said of her experience in Boston. “I wasn’t going to finish.”
But, motivated by seeing the Hoyt team, a 73-year old father who pushes his 51-year old wheelchair-bound son and who were competing in their 32nd Boston Marathon, Parsons gave herself a pep talk.
“I thought, ‘You know, so many people would do anything to be in my shoes, so buck up.’ I wasn’t hurting or injured,” she said, adding that she pushed onward, finished the race and, “in fact, came off it really well and has been running this week and last week.”
Parsons was complimentary of the organizers and the race in general.
Parsons said she has yet to run a marathon where she didn’t learn more about herself when she was done, and not just physically.
“It is a great journey, if you are willing and able,” she said.
April 28, 2016
Skateboarders from around the world descended on Mount Jefferson April 23-24 to compete in the second annual N.C. Downhill Skateboard Race.
Even though there could only be one winner, 80 competitors, some from Canada, Australia and the West Coast, hustled down Mount Jefferson in four-person heats, some reaching speeds more than 50 miles per hour.
Two competitors were eliminated from every heat, until a winner was determined.
Jimmy Riha of San Diego, Calif., was deemed the event’s champion after finishing in first place in the final heat. Conner Stanek from Ashland, Ore., finished in second place, Matt Kienzle, from Haiku, Hawaii, finished in third place and Jackson Shapiera, from San Diego, Calif., rounded out the top four.During an interview with the Ashe Mountain Times, Riha said the key to his win in the final heat was getting out ahead of his fellow riders early and not letting up through the course.Riha also said he enjoyed competing in the N.C. Downhill Race at Mount Jefferson.“I decided to come to the N.C. Downhill Mount Jefferson race because I heard good things about it. It’s a rad course, and I wanted to check out the North Carolina skate scene,” Riha said. “It’s a good location, it’s skater friendly and I was actually talking with a couple other people on how well this event was run. We could take notes from you guys, no joke.”Joseph Shimel, superintendent of the Mount Jefferson State Natural Area, also was happy with how well the event ran logistically.“Yesterday and today have been absolutely wonderful. The weather has been great, which is nice for the riders, and the number of runs we’re getting in are good for the spectators,” Shimel said. “The biggest difficulty is trying to coordinate the racers and spectators, because we have to shuttle the spectators through the race course to get them to the spectator areas. We had a vast improvement over last year. We had additional shuttles this year, so we’re rotating so we always have one shuttle at the top, one at the bottom, and one floating, and that really reduced wait times between races.”
Despite five inches of rainfall during the inaugural N.C. Downhill Skateboard Race, the event was received so well by the skateboarders that it was placed on the NorAm (North American) Circuit.The Downhill Race at Mount Jefferson is the only race venue in the Southeastern United States on the NorAm circuit. The circuit also includes 35 to 40 races all over North America, including Canada, California, New York and Puerto Rico. Given the N.C. Downhill Race’s escalating reputation, the international skate community may be set to visit Ashe County annually for years to come.
