Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Feb. 27, 2014
Residents of more remote locations in Ashe County need no longer travel to the Jeffersons for fresh meat.
Ann Rose of Rose Mountain (Butcher) Shoppe in Lansing is aiming for a March 1 grand opening. Rose said the focus of the shop is local only.
“I have a coalition of farmers that grow for me,” Rose said. “These meats are grass-fed, antibiotic-free and only come from small family farms.” Rose said the shop is a reflection of her personal feelings toward corporate farming, in that all food should be purchased locally.
“That’s where it all needs to come from instead of corporate farms,” Rose said. “No GMOs. All my farmers sign affidavits that they are GMO-free.”
The shop is located at 136 S. Big Horse Creek Road in Lansing. Currently, it’s running as a farm store until the commercial kitchen meets the satisfaction of the county health department. During the grand opening in March, the shop will offer tastings and pairings with beer and wine. The butcher shop will offer custom cuts of fish, beef, lamb, pork, poultry, goats and rabbits.
Feb. 25, 2016
Generally speaking, the leading scorer of a prep girls’ basketball team is not a freshman.
Then again, when there is only one senior on the roster, that possibility has a
better chance of becoming a reality. It happened this season at Ashe County when Sam Woods led the Huskies in scoring in just her first year playing prep basketball. Woods led the Huskies in scoring by averaging 12.5 points per game. She turned out to be the only Ashe player to average in double figures, and leads the Huskies into the state 2-A playoffs where they will take on Mountain Valley Conference rival North Wilkes on Feb. 23.
Ashe County goes into the game with a 12-13 overall record 5-9 in the MWC. The Huskies lost two times to North Wilkes, which is 25-2, 12-2 in the MWC and won the MWC tournament.
Woods is looking forward to playing in her first state tournament. She confessed to being nervous about playing in the tournament, but it would not be the first time she would feel pregame jitters.
She felt them when she stepped on the court for the first time for the Huskies, which was a 47-30 win over Bunker Hill in a non-conference game on Nov. 24. Woods scored 14 points.
“That was very nerve-racking,” Woods said. “It was scary, but once you go into it, then it was fun. You’re not even thinking about your age when you’re out there.”
