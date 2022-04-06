Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
April 5, 2012
Brian Hampton easily recalled the first question asked in his interview process.
His answer for why he wanted to be head football coach at Ashe County High and the first words for his introductory press conference Tuesday were the same and quite appropriate.
“It’s good to be home,” Hampton said. “I hope to be here until I retire.”
Hampton was chosen to be the school’s football coach and a teacher in physical education by a six-member search committee.
The committee forwarded his name to the Ashe County Board of Education, which worked with Hampton to allow him to break the news to his team at North Surry this past Friday.
The board, in its regular meeting Monday, voted unanimously to approve the 37-year-old Crumpler resident. Hampton will trade in a 51-mile trip to Mount Airy for a 20-minute ride of less than 15 miles.
“That’s going to be nice,” Hampton said with a smile.
“To me, I have one job, and that is to love these kids,” Hampton said. “They have one job, and that is to love each other. If we do that, we’ll be successful.”
Hampton said the product on the field will be a reflection of available talent in players and coaches.
North Surry was Hampton’s first head coaching job following a stint as an assistant at Alleghany. He was also an assistant at Emory and Henry College, where he played and graduated in 1996, and at Chowan College.
Hampton expressed sincere appreciation and was gracious in his comments about the North Surry athletics department and administration.
April 10, 2014
Ahead of his run in this year’s Boston Marathon, Dr. Timothy Rector’s staff had a simple message for their boss: “Thank you so much and good luck,” they cheered.
The sendoff comes ahead of the West Jefferson dentist’s run in this year’s Boston Marathon — one of the world’s premier endurance events — on April 21.
Organized by the Boston Athletic Association, the Boston Marathon is billed as the world’s oldest annual marathon and “ranks as one of the world’s most prestigious road racing events.”
Some 36,000 runners will challenge the 26-mile course that winds its way through the New England countryside before finishing in downtown Boston.
And while he said he was excited at the prospect of the marathon, Rector said he felt blessed to have such a supportive staff.
“When you work with the group that I do, it really doesn’t seem like work,” Rector said. “It’s a blessing and I truly look at these girls as though they’re family.”
Rector, who leaves for Boston on April 18, has focused on his conditioning base in previous months and has worked his way up to a 23-mile run each week.
“It’s been hard for him to fit in the kind of distance training that he needs due to his schedule,” Rector’s wife, Melody, said. “But he’s worked hard and I think he’s ready.”
April 7, 2016
The Mount Jefferson State Natural Area will once again play host to dozens of elite skateboarders from across the country during the second annual Downhill Skateboard Race.
The race will allow skateboarders to fly down Mount Jefferson in four-man heats, until a champion is crowned.
According to Mount Jefferson State Natural Area Superintendent Joseph Shimel, the racers can reach speeds up to 50 miles per hour.
The 2016 Downhill Skateboard Race will take place at Mount Jefferson on April 23-24. April 23 will be a day of practice runs for the skateboarders, while the championship heats will take place all day on Sunday.
The inaugural race attracted 66 registered riders from all around the world to Ashe County, including the race’s winner and three time world champion Kevin Reimer, as well as 400 spectators, despite 5 inches of rain on race day.
“The East Coast of the United States has always been chasing California when it comes to extreme sports, and right now, this is a venue that’s worthy of challenging pretty much anything they have over there, except for Angie’s Curve (a race in Pala, Calif.),” said last year’s event organizer Morgan Monroe.
According to Shimel, the success of the inaugural Downhill Skateboard Race has brought new attention to Mount Jefferson, and raised expectations for this year’s race.
Shimel said he is expecting 96 participants this year and hopes to see about 1,000 spectators in attendance.
“We’re definitely excited and we’re gearing up for it,” Shimel said. “We’re expecting a lot more spectators, and we’re trying to get more runs in, which will make the event more fun for the riders and the spectators.”
According to information provided by Shimel, all of the necessary steps have been taken to close the road and ensure the safety of the riders and spectators.
Straw bells will be carefully placed along the length of the 2-mile race course, which will serve as protective barriers along sharp curves. Spectators will be able to cheer racers on at different checkpoints along the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.