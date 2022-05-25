Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
May 24, 2012
A full-fledged National Guard salute was on display Saturday in West Jefferson to honor Armed Forces Day.
Staff Sergeant Michael Clarke and Specialist-4 (SP4) Johnny Ham, both of Ashe County, set up a display of National Guard information, along with two of their heavy duty trucks.
Clarke said he jumped at the chance to set up the display at Lowes Hardware when store manager, Julie Lyles, asked. “We are doing this to celebrate Armed Forces Day, in conjunction with Lyles and Lowes wanting to honor the troops,” said Clarke.
The display was basically a meet and greet with information to those who were interested. The truck displays were the focus of many customers’ attention.
Clarke said the 1450th Transportation Unit, based in Ashe County, is the only group in the western part of the state with this equipment.The troops of the transportation unit in Ashe are ready as units to deploy into combat at any time. For the last two years, they’ve mainly been hauling equipment for the state. The group hasn’t been deployed since 2004-2005.Clarke and Ham are both serving full-time for now and informing the public of the National Guard’s opportunities are a big part of their jobs.Both men were proud to be serving their country and welcomed the opportunity to speak to veterans, family members of active troops and other Ashe County citizens who stopped by the booth to say hello.A big surprise for Lowes employees and store manager Lyles, a plaque was presented to Lyles for support of the National Guard.“Julie has been great to support and help us,” said Clarke. “There hasn’t been anything I’ve asked her that she hasn’t come through for us. It was really great of Lowe’s to do this for us and allow us to set up here.”Prior to the presentation, Lowes Hardware employees who are veterans or have family members on active duty or in the reserves came to the Guard booth for a photo, and unbeknownst to them, to be on hand for the presentation.Lyles was happy to receive the plaque and was touched by the plaque.“Our troops and their families are very near and dear to us,” said Lyles. “This was also a way for us to get involved in things going on in the community.”
May 29, 2014
The final day for Sears Hometown Store in West Jefferson was Monday, May 26.
Located at 203 E. First St. in West Jefferson, Sears has been a seemingly permanent fixture in the town of West Jefferson for a half century.
“We’ve been here since the 60s,” said Sears’ employee Dalton Patrick on Memorial Day. “Today is our last day.”
In order to sell the rest of the items still in stock, Sears Hometown Store has held a sale during the past week.
Business boomed as the store faced one more selling frenzy before its closure.
“We’ve been very busy the last few days,” Patrick said. “We’ve managed to sell most of our stuff.”
Typically, Sears Hometown Stores are individually operated franchises, and had been so in West Jefferson.
But according to Sears employee Denise Bandy, Sears corporate took over the West Jefferson branch in July 2013.
The store continued to be challenged financially until the decision was made to close the West Jefferson branch, he said.
A number of Sears Hometown stores have been closing across the nation since 2010. In 2011, Ashe Mountain Times reported in a story that related Sears corporate had decided to close between 100 and 120 Sears Hometown stores and K-Marts in 2011 because of lagging revenue.
Then-Sears owner Patrick Ruediger announced that West Jefferson would not be one of the stores closing down.
In the 2011 article, Ruediger is quoted saying the West Jefferson branch was doing okay financially.
“It’s going pretty good,” Ruediger said. “The holidays were good. I think a lot of retail is down right now. We’re doing OK. We could do better, but I guess that’s how everyone is right now.”
According to a May 15 article written by CNN Money’s Chris Isidore, Sears was once the nation’s largest retailer and largest employer.
However, Sears’ main competitors include four Fortune 500 companies: Home Depot, Walmart, Target and Amazon. Due to this, Sears’ sales have been declining since 2006, and has been losing money since 2011.
According to Isidore, the losses began after Sears merged with K-Mart in 2005.
May 26, 2016
A core group of 12 musicians played bluegrass music for 12 straight hours during the Marathon Jam held at the Ashe County Arts Council on Saturday, May 21, to raise money for North Carolina’s Fisher houses.
In all, about 30 musicians participated throughout the day, helping raise $4,298 for the Fisher houses located at Ft. Bragg and Camp Lejeune.
Fisher houses are comfort homes where military and veteran’s families can stay at no cost while loved ones are receiving treatment.
The New River Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America served as the primary sponsor of the first Marathon Jam.
The jam drew quite a crowd throughout the day on Saturday.
In addition, several local veterans, many from the World War II era, were recognized at the top of every hour during the Marathon Jam.
MOAA members read a summary of the veterans’ careers, and presented each vet with a patriotic lap quilt made by the Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild.
One of the veterans honored was retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Ray Paszkowski, who enlisted in the United States Navy in January 1944 at the age of 17.
Paszkowski was the youngest of five brothers to serve in World War II, and all five survived the war.
Following WWII, Paszkowski continued his 30-year career in the U.S. Navy.
Upon his retirement in 1974, Paszkowski had also served through the Korean and Vietnam wars, and served on several of America’s finest naval vessels.
Paszkowski was just one of several veterans recognized during the Marathon Jam, each having their own unique stories and accomplishments.
