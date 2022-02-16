Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Feb. 16, 2012
Ashe County High, seeded seventh, upset second-seeded North Wilkes 52-50 in double overtime Monday night in Hays to earn a spot opposite third-seeded East Wilkes. Freshman Paige Spell scored the deciding points on two foul shots with 9.2 seconds left.
Senior co-captain MacKinsey Johnson beamed as she thought about the next step — a fourth straight trip to the Mountain Valley Conference girls basketball tournament semifinals.
“I’m so excited and happy for our team,” Johnson said. “I’m proud of us. To be a seventh seed, and everyone thought we were going home. But we did it. We showed we can win.”
The Lady Huskies (11-14) of 12th year head coach Laura Foster, who can only advance to the state playoffs by winning the league tournament, beat a second-place team for the third time in their last four games. Ashe knocked off North Wilkes 10 days earlier and added an upset of non-conference Avery last week.
“We kept battling and never gave up,” Foster said. “That’s what you want to do in life. I’m real proud of them. We’re a seventh seed, and we just knocked off the number two seed.”
Feb. 20, 2014
Despite the cancellation of Ashe County Park’s Polar Plunge amid frigid conditions, a dozen hardy souls donned their parkas and snow boots for the Eighth Annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf tournament on Saturday.
“The end result — we decided it was just too rough out there to jump,” Ashe County Parks and Recreation Director Scott Turnmyre said of the polar plunge cancellation on Feb. 15. “We always have the fire department on standby, and a diver ready to go to protect the jumpers, but with the fresh snow, we didn’t want to risk a fire truck down by the pond getting stuck.”
But, despite more than a foot of snow covering some sections of the course, and a wind chill factor in the single digits, area disc golfers forged ahead with a full round of action on Saturday morning.
Nestled on the backside of Phoenix Mountain, the Ashe County Park “course is an extremely cool disc golf experience that offers a little bit of everything,” according to the HCDGC. “It’s both fun and challenging for all skill levels with hill and thrills, nice views, water hazards and out of bounds.”
Concrete and platform rubber deck tee pads, courtesy of Innova Disc Golf, are located on every hole throughout the course, though they had to be swept of snow on Saturday.
And despite the chilly conditions, much of Saturday’s Ice Bowl action took place under sunny skies.
Feb. 18, 2016
Fifteen students were honored at Ashe County High School on Feb. 11 with induction into Mu Alpha Theta, the international high school and two-year college mathematics honor society.
Inductees were Alyssa Barnes, Rebekah Bowers, Savannah Cary, Destiney Cummings, Monica Francisco, Lyndsi Goodman, Madelyn Goodman, Sarah Hardin, Alexis Howell, Shanna Huffman, Juan Jaramillo, Amber Miller, Katie-Rose Orr, Natasha Romans and Bennett Watson.
To be eligible for membership, a student must have completed three semesters of college preparatory mathematics and be enrolled in another semester. In addition, the student must maintain at least a B average in these courses.
Mu Alpha Theta was founded in 1957 at the University of Oklahoma and has grown to more than 2,200 chapters around the world. It is sponsored by the following professional mathematics organizations: the Mathematical Association of America, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics and the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges.
The purpose of the organization is to promote scholarship in, and enjoyment and understanding of mathematics among high school and two-year college students.
