Chanda Richardson
Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
March 15, 2012
Will Church’s appreciation and understanding of music runs deep. The Ashe County High senior began taking piano lessons at age 10 and within a few years of adding the saxophone, guitar and steel drums to his repertoire of abilities, he began creating musical compositions.
“Music is just a way of expressing myself,” said Church. “It’s sort of a social thing in my family.”
When his selection to the all-district band was announced, it had little shock factor to interim band director Scott Turnmyre.
“His understanding of music is on a high level for someone of his age group,” said Turnmyre. “Will’s interest alone has catapulted him alone to one of the finer musicians (in his age group).”
Church has also been selected to the N.C. Governor’s School for percussion. His skill and precision on the mallet percussion, often and commonly known as the xylophone, earned him second chair in the all-district symphonic band.
Musicians competing for the district spots came from schools in the High Country, Central Piedmont, and a few counties that border those primary two areas.
Church’s audition for the honor was intensive and thorough. Turnmyre said his combined score was based on a prepared solo audition, comprehension of scales, and his ability to sight read, which is the performance of a piece of music the performer has not seen before.
March 20, 2014
In less than 10 months, West Jefferson will kick off its centennial anniversary, a year-long celebration of everything the town has accomplished over the past century — and planning for the effort is well under way, according to West Jefferson Centennial Commission President Chris Barr.
In December 2012, the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen voted to authorize the creation of a nonprofit corporation, the WJCC, to plan and conduct a celebration of the town’s centennial anniversary in 2015.
The commission was formally organized in August of 2013, and has applied for tax exempt status with the Internal Revenue Service.
Barr said he hopes the celebration will highlight the creation and history of West Jefferson, while offering activities everyone will enjoy and remember.
“We will have only one centennial birthday, and the commission is committed to making it a great event,” Barr said.
The celebration is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of the men and women who have shaped West Jefferson into the community it is today, Barr said.
“We can show our appreciation to the officials and the leaders of our community,” Barr said. “Those of us who are lucky to live here can show our neighbors and our visitors how proud we are to be citizens of the best little town in America.”
West Jefferson was formed in 1915, following controversy about the growth of the Virginia-Carolina Railway.
March 17, 2016
To commemorate New River State Park’s 40th anniversary in 2016, area artist Joni Ray painted a colorful mural for children inside the park’s main offce.
“I loved partnering with the parks department,” Ray said. “Working with the parks department was a great privilege and I’d love to do more projects with them in the future.”
In 2014, Ray was contacted by Meghan Minton, the former director of Florence Thomas Art School, about a collaborative project between the school and New River State Park.
The project would center on adding a new mural in the children’s area of the park’s main office.
“They had been wanting to put up a mural for a while, just to brighten up the space and make it a little more child friendly,” Ray said.
After several months of brainstorming with park officials, Ray painted the mural during the winter of 2015. According to Ray, the project took approximately 30 hours to complete, not counting prep work. Painting supplies were paid for by Florence Thomas Art School.
“I actually came in and painted the mural based on some of their ideas, and based on some of my own ideas,” Ray said.
Ray’s mural depicts the New River flowing through a forest scene with several plants and animals, including deer, otters, raccoons and squirrels. In order to make the mural appeal to children, Ray used colorful paint and made the animals look as furry as possible, almost “Disney-like.”
“Since it’s in a kids’ room, I tried to pick some of the more charismatic animals that they’re going to recognize,” Ray said. “I think for children, animals are what gets them interested in nature in the first place.”
Ray is an Ashe County native, born and raised in West Jefferson. She finished high school at the North Carolina School of the Arts, where she received her formal art training.
