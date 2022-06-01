Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
May 31, 2012
Ashe County joined the more than 1,200 national affiliates this week by becoming the newest chapter of Keep America Beautiful, a community action organization aimed at preserving environmental treasures.
What will be known as “Keep Ashe Beautiful,” the countywide initiative is unlike other chapters in that it encompasses the entire Ashe community and not just one particular town.
Programs through KAB activate millions of volunteers nationwide in hands-on improvement activities in which they learn to take personal responsibility for improving their town’s environments, said the organization’s website.
An official announcement about the chapter’s creation came Wednesday on the steps of the Ashe County Courthouse.
The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce in part represents the local affiliate, with support from the county government.
Elaine Graham, director for the startup, said the community’s desire to gain affiliation began with growing concerns of the litter problem in the county, particularly along the Hwy 221 corridor.
“Several people started expressing concern about the amount of litter in the county, and so we got started by going through the tourism department of the chamber of commerce and we then discovered we could become an affiliate of KAB,” said Graham.
The process to become an affiliate is long and intensive. Prospective members must accomplish pre certification training workshops; establish bylaws, a mission statement and a focus area survey.
“We wanted to see what people would think when they came into our county, so we had to look at that from the perspective of someone new looking in,” said Graham.
The Ashe County chapter was also unique in providing a litter index for the New River, which divided the nationally recognized waterway into segments for the same purpose of identifying trouble areas.
The benefits of gaining affiliation could spur community action.
“With KAB, they support and guide the county to achieve and maintain a beautiful community,” Graham said. “When you become a part of something like this, you appreciate it and take care of it.”
June 5, 2014
The Health Occupation Student Association held a charitable “baby shower” for the Ashe Pregnancy Care Center last week to assist mothers in need.
“I like being in HOSA because it’s a way to give back in a way a lot of people don’t think about,” HOSA president Hope Carrow said.
Holding a baby shower for the pregnancy center is an example, according to Carrow. HOSA is a student-run organization that focuses on giving back through charitable efforts. Each year, HOSA members choose three community events and three student events to be involved in. The May 28 baby shower counted as a community event.
This year, according to Carrow, HOSA members decided to focus on aiding children and mothers. In 2013, the group assisted seniors by raising $1,000 for the American Heart Association.
HOSA donated all the items a mother may need, such as baby bottles, bibs, baby clothes, blankets, diapers and pacifiers.
“I was really excited about the donation,” said Roger Newton, executive director of the
Ashe Pregnancy Care Center. “When she (Olivia Jenkins, HOSA supervisor) mentioned the baby shower, I told her it was a great idea.”
The Ashe Pregnancy Care Center is a faith-based organization focusing on preserving the lives of the unborn.
According to Newton, the pregnancy center operates from the donations given by businesses, churches and other organizations. Newton called the baby shower a “tremendous help.”
The pregnancy center also provides learning material for new moms, such as videos and books. The center also holds Bible studies and classes for cooking and sewing.
“We want our moms to not only take away material needs, but also learn more about maternity care,” Newton said.
June 2, 2016
Heavy rainfall pooled up in West Jefferson’s streets May 31, temporarily halting traffic until the water dissipated.
“I heard there was a chance of rain, but I didn’t think it would do this,” said West Jefferson Town Clerk Wesley Barker. “That’s the way it is; it’s springtime in the mountains.”
According to Barker, the heavy rainfall began very abruptly, and as the rainfall continued, “ponding” occurred throughout the town. Namely, the intersection on Jefferson Avenue near Jefferson Station, and the road near the Art’s Center were submerged to the point that several drivers turned around, rather than plowing through the flooding.
According to Barker, he also heard calls over local scanners about Dogget Road closing due to the rainfall, and flooding occurring near Westwood Elementary School.
“It’s not unexpected. We have a pretty big thunderstorm hovering over your area and it’s not moving,” said National Weather Service meteorologist James Morrow May 31. “In higher elevations, there are a lot of valleys where water can pond up during heavy rainfall.”
According to Barker, the heavy rain ceased as abruptly as it began, and the sky began clearing approximately 45 minutes after the thunderstorm started.
