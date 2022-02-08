Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Feb. 9, 2012
Construction on a long delayed $3.6 million road improvement project on a 1½-mile stretch of West Main Street in Jefferson was expected to begin within the coming weeks.
NCDOT Secretary Gene Conti made the announcement last week and Dana Tugman, mayor of Jefferson, said in the Feb. 9, 2012, article that he expects the improvement to outweigh any inconvenience.
“It originally was a much larger project than it is now,” Tugman said in the article. “But the reduction in highway funds caused that to be revised. It was originally planned to be a four-lane road from Jefferson to (N.C.) 194 to Smethport. But the lack of funds changed that to a widening project with some turn lanes.”
The project will realign and improve the intersection of N.C. 88 and N.C. 194, widen West Main to three lanes between Lawson Lane and the stoplight at South Main Street, and the entire 1½-mile stretch will be resurfaced. A 10-day segment late in the project will close the Jefferson end of West Main Street.
Feb. 13, 2014
Lowell Shipe was 65 years old when he went back to school to get license to become a cosmetologist in North Carolina. Now, he’s 67 years old and was just recently voted Best Cosmetologist in Ashe County in the Best of Ashe awards, voted on by Ashe Mountain Times readers, an article published on Feb. 13, 2014, stated.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1965 and was discharged in 1966.
A friend of a friend told Shipe he should apply for a GI loan and become a hairdresser.
“He said I might be good at it, and I loved it,” Shipe said.
He studied in England in 1981 for a couple weeks and had a chance to visit some different salons. He was also on the last flight to and from England with Freddie Laker Airways.
“I done the stewardess’s hair and she wanted to pay me, but I just wanted her gold Freddie Lakers flight pin, and she gave it to me,” he said. “I still have it.”
He said he had great instructors at the local cosmetology school.
“They want me to get my instructor’s license,” Shipe said, adding that he would like to teach haircutting and how to do better perms and colors.
As far as being a stylist, Shipe operates out of Belinda’s Hair Design in Jefferson.
Feb. 11, 2016
The Centennial Time Capsule was sealed at the final West Jefferson Centennial Commission meeting on Jan. 27.
According to Centennial Commission coordinator Lynn Rees-Jones, the time capsule will remain sealed for nearly 100 years before being opened on the town’s bicentennial in 2115.
The time capsule, which was donated by the Rotary Club, is currently being stored in a vault at West Jefferson Town Hall.
An exact day and time for the capsule’s burial has not been set at this time.
Contents:
Several unique and period-appropriate items were included in the Centennial Time Capsule to demonstrate the charm of West Jefferson in 2015. These items were selected by the West Jefferson Centennial Commission.
These items include:
Centennial brick: Historic bricks rescued during the renovation of the Old Hotel after a 2014 windstorm.
West Jefferson at 100: A publication describing West Jefferson in 2015 through articles and photographs.
“West Jefferson: A History of Our Town”: An audio-visual documentary of the history of West Jefferson, including interviews with many local longtime residents by Germaine Media.
Pictorial postmark: Commemorative envelopes with the U.S. Postal Service cancellation stamp that was developed for use on the town’s 100th birthday, and more.
