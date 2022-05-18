Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
May 17, 2012
The $2.6 million in scholarship money offered to the graduating Class of 2012, along with the more than 60 students obtaining GPAs of 3.0 or better, were just a few of the milestones celebrated during Friday’s senior awards ceremony at Ashe County High School.
Parents, grandparents, siblings and extended family members filled the high school’s auditorium to salute this year’s seniors, as they were presented with numerous decorations that included scholarships, highest GPAs, perfect attendance and highest classroom averages from disciplines across the board.
This year’s distinctive class is illustrious as it is diverse.
More than $2.6 million in scholarships and grants were offered to this year’s class, with $1.1 million of that total being accepted. That total is expected to increase by the time these students walk across the stage for graduation on May 25, as additional scholarships have yet to be registered.
Three students received full athletic scholarships to continue on their field of passion at the next level.
Another student, who is known by her fellow classmates for designing her own prom dress and everyday clothing, will be attending N.C. State University to study fashion and interior design while Caroline Edwards will attend college on a $57,000 ROTC scholarship.
Andrew Lopp received a $60,000 Duke Energy scholarship to attend UNC Charlotte — an eight-semester allotment.
Sierra Wilson accepted a $60,000 Roan Merit scholarship — plus an additional $12,050 award — to attend East Tennessee State University.
Cody Allen Cook will be attending Berea College I Kentucky on a full academic scholarship worth $80,000, and Kaylan Lewis accepted an $113,000 scholarship to attend Mars Hill College.
The college destinations for this year’s class include campuses across the region. Virginia Tech, George Mason, Liberty, Western Carolina, N.C. State, University of North Carolina and Appalachian State University are just a few of the institutions that will be welcoming members of the soon-to-be Class of 2012 on its campuses this fall.
The Class of 2012 is also one of intellectual quality as 39 students were recognized for earning a “gold cord” to wear with their graduation cap and gown. These students are those who maintained a 4.25 or higher weighted GPA.
An additional 14 students that have kept a GPA of 4.0-4.249 will adorn “silver cords” while 13 other students will wear “purple cords” for having a GPA in the 3.75 to 3.99 range.
45 students have also achieved N.C. Scholar status for maintaining a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Twenty-three seniors secured perfect attendance for the year, as Josiah Tucker and Austin Katz were honored for preserving full classroom participation since the time they entered Ashe High.
For never missing a single day of school from the time he was a kindergartner, Diego Soto was applauded. He attended school 2,152 consecutive days.
In anticipation for their upcoming commencement, student body president Joseph Pennington commended his classmates on a successful academic career during the past four years.
“It’s bittersweet,” Pennington said, quoting former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. “I challenge each of you to do the undoable and say the unsayable.”
May 22, 2014
Residents at Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care attended their senior prom on Friday night, May 16.
Smiling and dressed in their best, the residents enjoyed a special dinner followed by entertainment, dancing and then the naming of a king and queen.
The prom came to be because of a request from resident Alice Towber.
“We had held a prom at a place she lived, prior to coming here,” said Katy Taylor, activities director with AAL in West Jefferson. “I had been in charge of that prom and she said we needed to have one here, and I agreed.”
The prom was held in recognition of Older Americans Month, which is designated for the month of May, and is also held to honor the residents.
“I think the prom benefits the residents by allowing them to be pampered a little bit and to have fun and express their femininity and masculinity in a social setting with friends,” Taylor said. “Everyone likes to dress up and look his or her best for a special event.
“Assisted living is not just about dispensing pharmaceuticals and going to the doctor,” she said. “As an activity director, I like to say that I am dispensing ‘social-ceuticals’ whenever I can get the residents to come out of their rooms and interact with others.”
In preparation for the prom, clothing was provided by some families, while some residents provided their own evening wear. Some of the resident care staff brought in dresses and formal clothing for the residents to wear.
Residents’ hair was styled by Dawn Crawford, who serves as the AAL beautician and also works as a CNA.
On Friday night, a special meal of chicken alfredo with asparagus and other items was given to the residents with a nice presentations and garnished plates, according to Katy Taylor.
Following the meal, two names were drawn to become the new king and queen. Tony Mastorio was chosen as the king, while Ruth Blevins became the queen.
Outgoing king and queen, Jim Blevins and Ruth Blackburn, crowned Mastorio and Ruth Blevins.
Earlier in the evening, Ella Davis and Johnny Lyall were chosen as queen and king of the memory care unit.
May 19, 2016
Ashe Memorial Hospital was recently named as one of iVantage Health Analytics’ Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States.
“Ashe Memorial Hospital is proud of the efforts of our physicians and staff who have contributed to our achieving this designation. This is an annual award and the second year in a row that Ashe Memorial Hospital has been included in this prestigious recognition. There were only three hospitals from North Carolina that were chosen for this award. It’s a privilege to work with such an outstanding group of individuals at Ashe Memorial Hospital”, said Laura Lambeth, CEO of Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Ashe Memorial Hospital scored in the Top 100 of Critical Access Hospitals on iVantage’s Hospital Strength INDEX.
According to a news release from AMH, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive rating of rural and critical access hospitals. The results recognize that the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals provide a safety net to communities across rural America — measuring them across more than 70 different performance metrics, including quality, outcomes, patient perspective, affordability, population risk and efficiency.
Michael Topchik, senior vice president of iVantage Health Analytics, said the following: “Rural health care deserves the same performance analysis as all provider performance. It plays a vital role for communities across America, serving more than 60 million people. The services provided in rural America are similar to those needed in any major metropolitan area, yet the volumes and economic resources provide little economies of scale, making for little benefit from scale. These Top 100 critical access hospitals exhibit a focused concern for their community benefits and needs, regardless of scale, reimbursement and people’s ability to pay.”
Ashe Memorial Hospital has provided medical care to the people of Ashe County and surrounding areas for nearly 75 years.
According to information from AMH, the hospital’s focus has always been “to provide remarkable care to the residents of Ashe and surrounding counties.”
