Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
March 1, 2012
As Josh Wineberg reflected Monday afternoon, he acknowledged that winning a state championship two days earlier was starting to settle in.
“It means a lot,” Wineberg said. “I’ve been going at it since the third grade. And it really paid off.” Wineberg became Ashe County High’s fourth wrestling state champ, and sixth titlist overall, on Saturday night in the Greensboro Coliseum. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior won the crown in the 285-pound weight class of the N.C. High School Athletic Association Class 2-A championships, turning back Josh White of East Davidson 2-0 in the final to finish the season 44-1 and his career 136-18.
Wineberg, who has signed to play football at Western Carolina, had lost a 2-1 decision to White for the 2-A Midwest Regional title a week earlier at Piedmont High, ending a season-long 40-match winning streak.
“It was revenge,” Wineberg said without hesitation.
Among Wineberg’s 44 wins this year were victories over one state champion, two state runner-ups, three state third-place finishers, and a fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place state finisher — plus five others who qualified to their respective state tournament.
Wineberg said the Midwest Regional was proven the toughest at the state tournament. Wineberg won his Friday semifinal match over Kyle Eiss of Piedmont 4-3 after four periods of overtime. Eiss, third in the Midwest Regional, went on to finish third in the state.
“From the get-go, he was a tough match,” Wineberg said of wrestling Eiss. “He’s probably the toughest match I wrestled all year.”
March 6, 2014
A bag containing dynamite and a detonation cord was found along Campbell Road in Warrensville Sunday, according to Ashe County Sheriff James Williams.
“A citizen found a laptop computer case on the side of Campbell Road (Sunday) afternoon,” Williams said. “It was an odd place for the case to be and it had wires sticking out of it, so they got suspicious and alerted us.”
Williams said an Ashe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was called to the scene at approximately 3:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon to investigate and noticed dynamite and a detonation cord inside the bag.
“At that point the Wilkes County Sheriff Office’s bomb squad was called to the scene,” Williams said.
Williams said the investigation is ongoing.
“It wasn’t rigged to explode,” Williams said. “The components were laying there in an unzipped bag. We expect the dynamite might be stolen, but the bomb squad is investigating that now.”
The explosives had identifying numbers that Williams said could help trace where the dynamite was manufactured and purchased.
March 3, 2016
The Ashe County Arts Council is presenting the next exhibit in the Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center titled “Four Women, Five Elements.” The exhibit will be displayed through March 11.
The four women, Teresa Cerda-Armas, Deborah Tallarico, Veronica Lozano-Toub and Julia Rechendbach-Moomaw, all have extremely varied backgrounds, but now have their location, Boone, and passion for making art in common, a spokeswoman for the Arts Center said. They are an inspiration to each other and have created an exhibit that inspires the viewer.
The theme of the group exhibition is inspired by the elements: earth, air, water, fire and aether. All four women artists have work that deals with nature and the elements in terms of both material and subject matter, the spokeswoman said.
Rechenbach-Moomaw uses various clays, oxides and natural pigments in her work. Her figurative imagery feels classical in scope, with personifications of nature and its forces.
Cerda-Armas uses traditional techniques that incorporate pigments, beeswax and opulent silver and gold leaf to create distinctively modern, geometric work often grounded in a distant horizon line.
Tallarico creates her work on recycled wood, mixing ink, watercolor pastel and paint making wood-grained textured images that celebrate the energy of birds, wild animals and the centering mandala, the spokeswoman said.
Lozano-Toub layers transparent inks, stencils and plant material on paper to capture the sensory experience of walking through a field, in a wood or by a river.
In addition to showing their individual work, all four artists will come together in a collaborative process that will reference a fifth element, or quintessence. The installation will bring together symbolic artist renderings of the five elements.
