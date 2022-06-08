Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
June 7, 2012
The town of West Jefferson is now beginning to realize the reality of the streetscape project that will create a more pedestrian-friendly environment while retaining the community’s historic charm.
Crews with Vannoy’s Construction of Jefferson are installing four concrete bump-outs at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and East Main Street that will lessen the distance pedestrians have to cross to make it to the opposite side safely.
New decorative stop signs, along with four 18- to 20-foot poles, will also be placed to complement the additions at the intersection. The project, which was started in the fall of 2003, will be completed by June 28 before crews move on to the three other intersections on the main stretch of Jefferson Avenue to construct new sets of bump outs, said Town Manager Brantley Price.
Price said the cost of the project is $100,000 with the N.C. Department of Transportation responsible for $70,000.
Town officials have urged caution to motorists and pedestrians alike around the construction zone.
Price also cautioned drivers and those taking nighttime strolls in the downtown of the dimmed lighting at the main intersection as construction continues.
The bump-outs are the latest phase of the town’s streetscape project, which was initialized by the Ashe County Revitalization Committee and reinforced with support from town aldermen and a pedestrian plan from DOT.
“The town feels this should provide an economic boost to our downtown area,” said Price.
Early plans for the downtown improvement projects are outlined in the West Jefferson Design Charette that was completed by the Department of Landscape Architecture at N.C. State University in October 2003. This plan included extensive traffic and aesthetic enhancements throughout the business district, including the Backstreet and the Ashe County Farmer’s Market.
Early stage work on the streetscape project began last summer with the nighttime milling and resurfacing of Jefferson Avenue, followed by the uninstalling for the traffic lights at the intersections of Ashe and Main streets.
Construction workers then painted lines on the proposed area of pavement where the bump-outs would be placed to give aldermen a visualization of what the dynamics the bump outs would play in the roadway, said Price.
That work was completed by Maymead Paving, which is also contracted to complete the resurfacing of South Jefferson Avenue from the McDonald’s intersection to the intersection of Buck Mountain Road.
June 12, 2014
GE Aviation sent a message that Ashe County has a dedicated and qualified workforce by hosting a groundbreaking on Thursday, June 5, to celebrate an 80,000-square-foot expansion to its facility.
The expansion is planned to deliver 105 new jobs to Ashe County by 2017, and represents a $65 million investment in West Jefferson, according to information provided by GE.
“When GE makes this kind of investment, it’s significant,” said N.C. 5th District Congresswoman Virginia Foxx during the groundbreaking. “I want to thank GE for making the statement it’s making in terms of this facility.”
Foxx also thanked the hard work from GE Aviation’s employees, which convinced GE to expand the West Jefferson facility.
“I also want to thank the employees here for sending a message to GE that you are the best employees in the world and for making it possible for this investment to be made here.”
Along with Foxx, Gary Roark, the chair of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners, spoke during the groundbreaking.
“GE is committed to making the finest jet engines in the world, and Ashe County is committed to working with GE in its quest,” Roark said.
According to Roark, GE Aviation isn’t just adding jobs, but well-paying jobs.
Roark said the average salary for the new jobs at GE Aviation is $47,942, whereas the current median household income in Ashe County is about $36,500.
According to information provided by GE Aviation, the new 80,000-square-foot expansion will allow for increased capacity as the shop assumes additional machining work.
The increase in volume is driven largely by orders for the new LEAP jet engine of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company of GE and Snecma (Safran) of France.
“We got some pretty great new products introductions coming out,” said GE Aviation’s Randy Hobbs, general manager of Rotating Parts & Compressor Airfoils. “We definitely have this need to grow.”
According to information provided by GE Aviation, the plant could begin hiring at the expanded facility as early as 2015.
Within five years, the plant’s workforce is expected to grow to 265 people with capacity to do both rough and finished machining of components for the core of engines (disks, spools, shafts).
“We truly love the workforce in North Carolina,” Hobbs said. “Nowhere is that more evident than in West Jefferson.”
June 9, 2016
Competitors from across North Carolina visited Jefferson for some fun in the sun during the 35th annual New River Canoe Race on June 4.
“This is year 35, and it has become a tradition. You’re going to see people coming here who have been here every single year for 35 years, and it has become like a community,” said race director Nancy Shannon.
According to Shannon, she is one of the original participants of the New River Canoe Race, and like several others, she now has children and grandchildren who compete in the race.
“It’s become a big event for the Shannon family,” she said.
Like the Shannon family, the Jones/Charlotte family from Stoneville, N.C., had multiple family members compete in the canoe race.
Family patriarch Lee Jones won first and second place in the champion long boat event for his two impressive runs, and his 12-year-old stepdaughter Nora Charlotte finished first in the novice junior/senior competition. Fourteen-year-old Cooper Charlotte also competed on Saturday.
“Lee does this rave every year,” said wife Hethur Charlotte. “We travel all the time to compete in races, but a lot of others do, too, so we see a lot of the same people.”
Participants paddled their way from a start point at Zaloo’s Canoes to the Wagoner access at New River State Park, about five miles down river.
Rather than a “shotgun start,” participants each entered the water one at a time, with officials keeping times at the start and finish line.
Later that afternoon, race officials held an awards ceremony at New River State Park.
After two first place finishes, the Jones/Charlotte family’s good day continued when Lee Jones won a new canoe in a raffle.
According to Shannon, the raffle is used to raise money for the Friends of High Country State Parks, which raises money for four local state parks: Mount Jefferson State Natural Area, the New River State Park, Elk Knob State Park and Grandfather Mountain State Park (the state owned portion).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.