Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
June 14, 2012
Marvin Greer has always been there for a veteran in need. Whether it is through volunteering or being active among the military community, Greer has become known as Ashe County’s biggest supporter of High Country patriots.
This week, his years of service to his countrymen, both overseas and stateside, was recognized with the North Carolina Disabled American Veteran of the Year award. Greer, 85, is a WWII veteran who served in Germany in 1945 and remained in Europe until 1947 as part of the allies’ occupational force.
Greer was handpicked from nominations across the state representing 32 different chapters composed of 35,352 veterans. He represents Ashe County Chapter No. 80 of the DAV.
“He has always been a real community involved person,” said Greer’s friend and Company Commander Ralph Poe. “He is a real patriot towards our military. Marvin has gone above and beyond, always offering his help to any veteran in the community.”
Tuesday was Greer’s turn to receive the recognition and support he has shown both to the civilian and military communities during the past years.
“Marvin is well deserving of this award,” Poe said.
In recent years, Greer has become one of the county’s most notable veterans, and a symbolic, yet subtle face, for a generation described by Americans as the greatest — the men and women who fought to end tyranny and restore freedom around the world.
Greer was drafted in 1945. He completed his basic training at military installations throughout the southeast, including Fort Bragg. He was assigned overseas as a transport driver under Gen. George S. Patton’s Second Armored Division in a Nazi-ruled Germany on the verge of defeat.
Born and raised in Little Horse Creek, Greer traces his roots back to the hills of Appalachia.
“No doubt about it, this county is the best one in the world,” Greer said.
After the war, he joined the droves of mountain residents heading to northern states in search of work and opportunity.
He spent some time working for the Chrysler tank plant in Pennsylvania and briefly stayed in New Jersey before returning to the Lost Province of Ashe County.
Like his time overseas, Greer made his living driving; first for Holly Farms hauling fresh chicken and later behind the wheel of a produce truck.
Greer later became one of the founding fathers of the local Christmas tree industry, launching one of the county’s first farms.
Eventually, Greer retired, but did not rest. He continued to give back to the community.
June 19, 2014
During the Lansing Board of Aldermen meeting held on Monday, June 9, the BOA was given an update for the expansion of the Lansing Creeper Trail Park.
According to Ann Rose, the president of Greater Lansing Area Development, Lansing Creeper Trail Park could gain 20 acres of land near Big Horse Creek.
“Rex Little, who owns that nice hay bottom in front of the Citgo … does want to sell,” Rose said during the meeting. “And it’s the creek frontage; both sides … that linear trout water frontage that all these grant people really like to see.”
According to Rose, Little is willing to sell his land at the affordable price of $6,500 per acre for the 20-acre parcel, which adds up to $130,000. Rose said this is the cheapest offer that GLAD has heard so far per acre of land.
“That gives us the entire rest of the creek up to Little Horse Creek Bridge, which is a big plus” Rose said. “Rex did say he’d take $6,500 and I bet he’d take a little less.”
Rose said the Little property includes a grassy bed in front of the nearby Citgo, land on both sides of the Creeper Trail, the land near the old rail bed, and a hill on the opposite side of the creek that runs through the park. However, Little does not own the rail bed itself, according to Rose.
Rose said this additional property would make the park’s walking trail more than 6,000 feet long.
According to Rose, $25,000 has been provided by Ashe County to expand Lansing Creeper Trail Park. Rose said if the project continues, the county will donate an additional $25,000 to the project.
“It’s going well,” Rose said about the project, “we (GLAD) have raised $130,000 through matching funds, and cash, land and county donations.”
“The endgame is having 30 camp sites, a one mile walking trail, a disc golf course, bike trails, and playgrounds for children,” Rose said.
Rose said she would also like to see electricity-producing water wheels in the park, which will make the park more sustainable.
According to Rose, GLAD is still pursuing the “Roop property” and the “Thompson property” for the project. Because this property has not yet been acquired, design engineers haven’t printed out preliminary maps for the project.
“They’re saying, decide on your land, and then we’ll make maps of it, because that’s a very expensive process,” Rose said.
According to Rose, GLAD plans to continue to hold small fundraisers to raise money for the park project.
June 16, 2016
The Will Dicus Memorial Baseball Tournament goes into its second weekend beginning June 18 after finishing a successful beginning a week earlier.
The first two days of the tournament ended June 12 with champions in four brackets in games that were played at the Industrial Park fields located behind the Watauga Parks and Recreation center.
Winning one of those brackets was the Ashe County Aces, which won the 9-under Brandon Aldridge bracket.
The tournament, which raises funds for several causes, including the proposed indoor batting facility for Watauga High School, was played in perfect conditions that included sunny skies for both days with no rain. A total of 17 teams played in the first game, and up to 25 teams are expected to play baseball and softball this weekend at the Optimist Park fields this weekend.
The games begin at 8:30 a.m. on June 18 and 12:30 p.m. on June 19.
“I would say that from a customer service standpoint and people being satisfied, it was probably our best that we have ever had,” tournament director Bill Dicus said. “We’ve had nothing but very positive feedback. A guy who was coaching said it was one of the best experiences he’s been around. Of course, the weather was so good that even we couldn’t mess it up.”
Watauga Equip teams took home two tournament victories. Equip won the 8-under championship, and the Will bracket of the 10-under championship.
The Equip 10-under team also won the skill competition championship. The Capehart and Washburn Generals won the 10-under Dicus bracket.
Hudson won the 9-under skill competition championship.
There was also a tee-ball bracket that had three teams. All of the teams were declared champions of that bracket.
There were 10 overall teams participating from Watauga, seven of them being Equip teams. There were three teams from Ashe County, three from the Hudson area of Caldwell County and one 8-under team from Clemson, S.C.
“The games went well,” Dicus said. “Obviously, sometimes when you have that many teams, you don’t have some games that are all that competitive, but just overall a really good weekend.”
It doesn’t get any easier on the volunteers who make the tournament a reality. There are 12 12-under teams, six under-10 teams, five 10-under softball teams and two 8-under softball team that will play this weekend.
Dicus said one of the big reasons why the tournament has reached the eighth year is because of the laid-back atmosphere of the games.
Players and coaches strive to win, but the crowds seem to enjoy just watching their kids play ball and aren’t as about the outcomes.
“We really try to work with coaches about sportsmanship,” Dicus said. “There are travel games where it can really be toxic and people act like they’re trying not to have fun. These kids want to win and they’re competing and on the last day when they’re facing elimination games it can be chippy, but doing the things we do with the skills competition and trying to make it more of a party atmosphere out of it seems to help us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.