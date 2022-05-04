Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
May 3, 2012
Approximately 29 children are diagnosed with cancer in the United States each day, and cancer kills more children each year in the U.S. than any other disease, according to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
These statistics were enough for Warrensville resident, David Carpenter, to plan a walk-a-thon to benefit the hospital and give area residents the opportunity to help.
The idea for the event came through Carpenter. He said he donated to the hospital about 10 years ago, but had not had the means to donate since that time. Then, out of the blue, he received a phone call asking if he would coordinate a walk-a-thon to benefit the hospital.
“It came about through prayer,” said Carpenter. “I prayed about it and felt like this would be a good way for different churches and people to come together to fellowship and raise money for a good cause.”
The walk will begin at the footbridge on the Creeper Trail. Carpenter said he is working to have bottled water available at the walk, but food will not be available at this first inaugural event. Those coming to walk are invited to bring a picnic to enjoy at the picnic tables at the park.
Carpenter said he has been telling residents and some churches about the event. “So far, we’re getting a pretty good response,” he said. “We’d like to make this an annual event.”
Participants can earn prizes based on the amount of money they raise. For $35 or more, a St. Jude T--shirt is given; for $75 or more, a St. Jude bag is available; and for $150 or more, a fleece blanket with the St. Jude logo can be earned.
May 8, 2014
Playoffs? Playoffs?
Jim Mora, the former Indianapolis Colts coach who made those words famous during a news conference rant, was not talking about Ashe County’s baseball team.
As of Thursday night, they apply to the Huskies.
For the last five seasons, Ashe County’s baseball team has dreamed about making the state playoffs, but fell short.
This season, Ashe County can say it is going to the playoffs.
The Huskies solidified the Mountain Valley Conference’s third 2-A bid into the state playoffs with a resounding 14-3 victory over host North Wilkes. The game was ended in the sixth inning because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Ashe County reached the playoffs for the first time since 2008. It is just the third time in head coach Ronnie Pruitt’s 11-year tenure at Ashe that the Huskies are playoff bound.
To get there, Ashe won two of its last three conference games, and three of its last four overall games. The one loss was an 8-7 home setback to league champion Wilkes Central in which the Huskies rallied from an 8-1 deficit to 8-7.
Wilkes Central needed to put in North Carolina State bound Austin Staley, whose fastball has been clocked at 94 miles per hour.
That game was ancient history Thursday night. All that mattered was that the Huskies are returning to 2-A playoffs.
“The winner of this game was going to the playoffs and we’re going to the playoffs,” Pruitt said. “We haven’t been there since 2008 and it’s a good feeling. The kids have worked hard all season and they’ve earned a spot in the playoffs.”
May 5, 2016
Sixteen-year old Ashe County High School student Trajan Wellington was presented with the 2016 Brian Friesen Award at the MerleFest Jam Camp on Wednesday, April 27, by the Deering Banjo Company.
“It’s just a great honor. I don’t even feel like I deserve it, there’s a thousand other people that could’ve got it before me,” Wellington said. “I’m just blessed they decided to choose me, I can’t even describe it in words.”
One of the most prestigious awards for a young banjo player, the Brian Friesen Award gifts a high-end banjo to a deserving young player who is otherwise unable to afford a professional-level banjo, officials said.
The banjos, which are donated by Deering Banjo Company, bear an armrest engraved with “Brian Friesen Award,” along with the date the banjo was presented.
Wellington received just the 10th Brian Friesen banjo donated by Deering in the 21 years since the award’s inception.
Wellington was nominated by Pete “Dr. Banjo” Wernick, who operates Pete Wernick’s Bluegrass Camp at MerleFest, after hearing how smoothly Wellington plays banjo.
According to Wellington, he began playing banjo about three years ago, and is a member of a local youth bluegrass band called Cane Mill Road.
“I love it, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s my greatest passion,” Wellington said about playing banjo.
Wellington played his new banjo on the Cabin Stage at MerleFest on Thursday, April 28.
The presentation of the 2016 Brian Friesen Award was originally scheduled just before Wellington’s performance at MerleFest, but Wernick suggested the presentation be changed to the day before his show, giving Wellington time to practice with his new banjo before performing live.
According to Wernick, Greg and Janet Deering, founders of the Deering Banjo Company, flew to Wilkesboro from California early Wednesday morning, April 27, to personally deliver the Brian Friesen banjo to Wellington.
“He’s grown into being a very fine picker, and he was in a situation where he couldn’t afford a good instrument, and he’s very deserving of one,” Greg Deering said about Wellington. “That’s the foundation of what the Brian Friesen Award has always been: Helping a young man or a young woman who is showing great promise and needs something special to happen.”
