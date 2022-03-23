Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
March 22, 2012
Ashe County is known for its thriving arts district, and the youth of the area have joined in to show off their creativity.
The Young at Art exhibit recently opened in the gallery of the Ashe Arts Center in downtown West Jefferson. The opening reception for the artists and exhibit was held last Thursday evening.
Youth from all five schools and home-schooled students were represented in the exhibit, displaying a variety of mediums, from paintings and self-portraits to clay sculptures and fiber arts. It is a non-juried and noncompetitive exhibit; however, students are welcomed to price their art for sale.
“The creativity of these kids is unfettered,” said Rebecca Herman, Arts in Education coordinator with the Ashe County Arts Council. “There are no limits to their creativity.”
More than 170 students submitted art for the exhibit.
Eleven-year-old Ashley Barr of Blue Ridge Elementary School, one of the young artists, attended the reception with her mother, Jennifer Barr.
The two perused the art on display and took in the spot chosen for Ashley’s oil, pastel and charcoal work of art, a colorful butterfly aptly titled “Monarch.”
“She’s always been a doodler, but she really started to draw more this year,” said Jennifer. This was the first year that Ashley has entered her work in the Young at Art exhibit, but she hopes to do it again next year. Ashley is in Lindsey Sutphin’s art class at Blue Ridge.
March 27, 2014
After more than four decades, and the efforts of Rep. Virginia Foxx and local veteran’s organizations, Jim Judson was re-awarded military decorations he earned during his service in Vietnam in a ceremony on March 21.
“It really meant the world to me, that Rep. Foxx and (Ashe County Veterans Service Officer) Darryl Vaughn would take this on for me,” Judson said. “Foxx has done a lot for me, and that’s touching ... because for many years, I’ve felt Vietnam vets never really had a welcome home.”
A self-described Air Force brat, Judson had been raised in a patriotic family, he said, and had volunteered for duty in Vietnam.
“Being raised in my family — when your country calls, you go,” Judson said. “I felt like ... it was a way to earn your right to live in this country.”
Stationed south of Saigon, Judson was serving as a member of the U.S. Army’s 18th MP brigade when he was wounded during a mortar attack on his fire support base on March 30, 1968.
“I made it into the country in October of 1967, and served in Saigon during Tet,” Judson said. “Later, they sent us down Highway 4 in anticipation of a second wave attack.”
During the attack, Judson said the mortar blast badly damaged his leg, and he was evacuated to Japan for surgery.
“I came close to losing my leg, but, thankfully, they were able to save it,” he said.
It was in Japan, Judson said, that he was first awarded the Purple Heart for wounds he sustained in the attack.
The award can trace its lineage back to 1782, when Gen. George Washington authorized the Badge of Military Merit — a heart made of purple cloth — to soldiers of the Continental Army for gallantry in battle, fidelity or essential service.
March 24, 2016
The final leg of West Jefferson’s streetscape project will begin on Monday, March 28.
As part of the project, the traffic light at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Second Street will be removed and replaced with stop signs. Bump outs will also be added, similar to previous streetscape projects in West Jefferson.
Construction hours will be from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
According to West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price, the flow of traffic from Second Street will be altered during construction.
Drivers traveling on Second Street from Wilco to the red light will notice the right turn/straight lane will be taken out of service to allow for construction and the removal of the traffic light.
“So, there will be two-way traffic which will make the one lane a left turn/ right turn and straight through,” Price said in an email. “Until the traffic light is removed, the traffic light will be put on a timer instead of a sensor that changes the light when traffc is at the light on Second Street.”
According to Price, the intersection should be completed within 90 days. The intersection will remain functional through most of the construction, except for a two-day period when a new drainage system will be installed.
To alert drivers to the changing road pattern, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will require that signage be added along the roadway. These signs will be temporary.
According to Price, the town will be contracting with McGill Engineering to oversee construction inspection services.
The total project is expected to cost $438,527. Of this, $250,000 will come from federal highway funds, and $130,000 will come from the state’s contingency fund.
The town of West Jefferson will provide $58,527 in matching funds.
