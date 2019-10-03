JEFFERSON — A three-vehicle wreck injured one person and closed down both lanes of traffic on N.C. 88 around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
According to N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Brown, a white Ford Explorer, driven by Sally Patterson, 78, of Jefferson, slowed for a vehicle ahead as it turned left onto Cox Road from N.C. 88. A grey Volkswagen, driven by Mitzi Biggins, 55, of Sparta, failed to reduce speed and collided with the Ford Explorer in the rear, and then a white GMC, driven by Olivia Townsend, 19, of Laurel Springs, struck the Volkswagen in the rear.
Biggins, the driver of the Volkswagen, was transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital by Ashe Medics, according to Candace Barker of Ashe Medics. Barker said Biggins was in stable condition, and Courtney Peros, the passenger in the vehicle and daughter of Biggins, asked to be transported to stay with her mother.
The Ford Explorer and GMC sustained minimal damage in the wreck.
Along with N.C. Highway Patrol and Ashe Medics, Jefferson and Glendale Springs volunteer fire departments were also on scene.
N.C. 88 was reopened for traffic around 11:05 a.m. after Jefferson VFD cleared the roadway of debris and the vehicles were moved off of the roadway.
