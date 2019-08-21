ASHE COUNTY — Citizens of Ashe County looking to keep their connections to the television channels WUNE-TV, WLFB, WXII-TV and WUNL-TV will have to rescan for them before Friday, Sept. 6. If not done, customers can end up losing connection to the channels they currently have.
Sept. 6 ends the "repack date" for the channels WUNE-TV and WUNL-TV, which carry PBS, and WXII-TV, which carries NBC. From Oct. 19 to Jan. 17, 2020, WLFB, which carries an assortment of religious and shopping channels, will be repacking, according to the FCC.
More information on the channels' repacking dates, go to www.fcc.gov/media/engineering/dtvmaps.
