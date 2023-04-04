TODD — The Board of Directors for the Todd Community Preservation Organization has announced the grand re-opening of the unique, 10-acre Todd Island Park located in the South Fork of the New River.
Todd community members and neighbors are invited to attend an informational session on April 27 or April 28 from 1 to 3 p.m., which will take place about three miles east of downtown Todd on Railroad Grade Road. Each afternoon session will include an approximately one-mile guided tour with natural resource professionals to see, learn and experience the exciting changes at the park. Several informational booths with environmental educational material will be present at each session.
On Thursday and Friday morning, exclusive environmental education sessions for local elementary school students will provide an outdoor classroom setting to help students learn about the ecosystem of the park and New River.
Todd Island Park closed in May 2022 to restore the health of the island, river and wildlife habitat. The Todd Community Preservation Organization partnered with state, county and local conservation and wildlife organizations to undertake the extensive riparian restoration.
The riverbanks have been re-sloped and stabilized, and rock vanes installed to direct water to the center of the river and provide in-stream wildlife habitat. Invasive tree and plant species were removed from the island and replaced with planted native species and grasses.
Project partners in the restoration include Todd Preservation Community Organization, New River Soil and Water Conservation District, New River Conservancy, Blue Ridge Resource Conservation and Development Council, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. United States Fish and Wildlife Service, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and North Carolina State Parks.
